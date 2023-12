After Tuesday’s practice, he was the last one left on the ice to fire a few more pucks into the empty net. It was his shooting ability that surprised the hockey extra league this year. In the shirt of Kladno, one of the worst teams in the table, he managed to score 11 goals already. “I’ve had confidence my whole career. I know that I can score goals,” says 26-year-old Latvian striker Eduards Tralmaks in an interview with Sport.cz.

