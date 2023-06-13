The Kladno boy from the poster: I’m still at home here, I know everyone else

Are you looking forward to it even more now that you are not at the local stadium every day?

It’s true, I’m in Kladno about once every three weeks and I’m always looking forward to it. I still consider it my home stadium, I spent maybe ten years here, I have countless good memories. And every time I go here to warm up before a meeting, I know everyone here, I don’t experience that anywhere else.

You already ran Thursday at the Odložil Memorial this year for 46.58. Did you even want to start in such a downpour?

I felt great and tried not to give up, because even in such conditions you can run fast. And the body knows when the mind gives up…

Attack on ten The name of the Kladno throwing meet attracts quality throwing disciplines, but in the sector on Tuesday, shot putter Tomáš Staněk will celebrate his 32nd birthday and javelin thrower Nikola Ogrodníková will challenge the recent winner of the Diamond League in Paris, Haruka Kitaguchiová. But the draw is also the men’s 100, which will be graced by South African Akani Simbane, the fourth man from the Olympic Games in Tokyo with a personal record of 9.84 s. “The 100 under ten has never been here. The negotiations were long, it cost us some money, but I believe it was worth it,” says the head of the Kladno club Jiří Klesnil.

You will have a busy next few days as well, this year you will be racing more. What is it?

It's true, it's one of the more significant changes and a new experience. Before, I didn't have to compete so much, I took them as an obligation. Lately, I really like the atmosphere and the audience.

And the points count towards the leaderboard, as long as you’re not aiming directly for the sharp 45-second world championship limit.

We need five quality performances and when I missed the hall in previous years it was more challenging. And a sharp limit? We’ll see in a month or two, but I think it’s still early, it would be a very big performance jump. The goal for the season is to stay healthy and get to know Mr. Zahořák’s new methods.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Matěj Krsek throws during the Kladno athletics meeting. Archive photo

You are also in the group with sisters Nikola and Ester Bendová, how did you sit down? Do they introduce you to fashion and the world of social media, and in return do you teach them, for example, how to play the piano?

(smile) Not really, but it’s true that I really look forward to every training session. There is fun and a great atmosphere, we cheer.