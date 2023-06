The New York Knicks have decided not to exercise the more than $15 million team option for the next season included in Derrick Rose’s contract, according to reports from Steve Popper.

The point guard will become an unrestricted Free Agent and, according to the reporter, a return to the court of coach Thibodeau with a minimum wage agreement could not be ruled out.

By giving up Rose, the Knicks will be able to use the Mid Level Exception in the Free Agency starting in a week.

