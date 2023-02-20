A little less than a thousand days from Milan-Cortina Olympics, Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomites – one of the highest high-tech exhibition and museum centers in the world, halfway between Cortina d’Ampezzo and Alta Badia – a journey of approach to the great sporting and cultural event begins. To inaugurate this new curatorial path, “The Pioneers’ passion” Of Stefano Zardini: a tribute to the great Ampezzo photographer, a tribute to his unique gaze and an extraordinary opportunity for collective remembrance thanks to a futuristic exhibition for when it was conceived, in 2014, which is still urgently topical and a warning.

Stefano Zardini started from the monumental family archive, drawing on the images of the first skiers of the 1900s and reworking them graphically to create new meanings, imprinting his mark and transforming them in a pop key.

The shots used as a starting point tell the story of the birth of winter tourism in the mountains, a complete novelty for the time. Stefano Zardini does not erase or overwrite anything: he amplifies, with an innovative conceptual and expressive operation. And he changes the story. The monochromatic images of the early twentieth century, regenerated by his interventions, acquire new light, and anticipate what will be, or what could be. They transmit a new energy, a trust that is needed today more than ever to look at the challenges of the future.

The exhibition unites, through the Lagazuoi cable car, Icons Art Gallery di Cortina, where part of the works in this collection are exhibited, and the Dolomite peaks that have fueled the photographer’s imagination since childhood. But he also connects different eras, the beginning of the century and the beginning of the millennium, ideally stretching up to 2026.

“The pioneers’ passion” is a bridge between generations, a direct line with the ancestors. And it is a stage in the history of Zardini family, a dynasty of photographers born with his grandfather, who in 1892 started what is now the most remarkable heritage of images of the Dolomites. Grandmother Antonia was the first woman photojournalist of the Great War, her son documented, with the camera around his neck, the retreat from Russia and the 1956 Olympics. The “nephew and son of art” Stefano Zardini broadened the horizon, collaborated with numerous media and agencies and has traveled to 60 countries of the world, even the most inaccessible. Photojournalist and author for important international magazines, after traveling around the world he returned home to his mountains to devote himself to more experimental projects, becoming an important exponent of Fine Art.

If Stefano Zardini’s journey ended in 2019, his works continue to surprise, make us think and excite, circulate in international collections and reach distant and nearby places. Lagazuoi EXPO Dolomiti has dedicated two more exhibitions to him in the recent past, to celebrate a figure who, starting from the Dolomites, has been able to tell stories of universal scope. And now everything is ready for the big comeback, dal February 25 to April 10, 2023through the images selected by Valentina Vidali Zardiniwife of the photographer and curator of this immense iconographic and imaginative heritage.

WHEN: from 23 February to 10 April 2023

VARNISHING: 25 February at 3.00 pm

DOVE: Lagazuoi Expo Dolomites