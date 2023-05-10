The Lake Warriors G4 is about to start! The latest odds are optimistic about the Lakers Warriors or the metaphysics of a big defeat come true – yqqlm

Source: NBA Wide Angle
On May 9th, Beijing time, G4 of the Lakers vs. Braves is about to start. Currently, the Lakers lead the Warriors 2-1.
According to the latest odds of the gaming company, the probability of the Lakers advancing is higher than that of the Warriors. At present, the Lakers are -190 (betting 190, if they hit, they will return a total of 290), and the Warriors are +160 (betting 100, if they hit a hit, they will return a total of 260).
In the last G3 game, the Lakers played at home and defeated the Warriors with a huge advantage of 127-97, and they currently have a big advantage. However, according to statistics, in the Warriors’ nearly 6 playoff games, the game record after a 20-point defeat is 5 wins and 1 loss.
At 10:00 this morning, the Lakers will continue to play at home against the Warriors.
