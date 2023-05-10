The Lake Warriors G4 is about to start! The latest odds are optimistic about the Lakers Warriors or the metaphysics of a big defeat come true – yqqlm

Original title: Lake Yong G4 is about to start! The latest odds are optimistic about the Lakers Warriors or fulfill the metaphysics of defeat

On May 9th, Beijing time, G4 of the Lakers vs. Braves is about to start. Currently, the Lakers lead the Warriors 2-1.

According to the latest odds of the gaming company, the probability of the Lakers advancing is higher than that of the Warriors. At present, the Lakers are -190 (betting 190, if they hit, they will return a total of 290), and the Warriors are +160 (betting 100, if they hit a hit, they will return a total of 260).

In the last G3 game, the Lakers played at home and defeated the Warriors with a huge advantage of 127-97, and they currently have a big advantage. However, according to statistics, in the Warriors’ nearly 6 playoff games, the game record after a 20-point defeat is 5 wins and 1 loss.

At 10:00 this morning, the Lakers will continue to play at home against the Warriors.

