Original title: The Lakers’ 14-man roster actually has 7 guards in a deformed lineup, and it is difficult to be competitive in the new season

With the Los Angeles Lakers signing Dennis Schroder to a fully guaranteed contract, their roster is also nearing saturation. So are they competitive this season?

Let’s take a look at the Lakers’ current roster first. Currently, the Lakers have 12 guaranteed contracts, 2 non-guaranteed contracts, 2 two-way contracts and 3 Exhibit 10 contracts on the roster.

Guaranteed Contract List: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Dennis Schroder, Toscano Anderson, Kendrick Nunn, Long Nee Walker, Troy Brown, Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Max Christie;

List of non-guaranteed contracts: Austin Reeves, Gabriel;

List of two-way contracts: Scottie Pippen Jr., Swede.

In the 14-man roster of the Lakers, they have hoarded 7 guards. The tallest of the seven guards is Reeves, who is 196. Beverley, Schroder and others are not more than 190. It seems that the latter is more of a main rotation player. In addition, these seven guards all made 30% of their three-pointers last season. Beverley was the most accurate at 34%, and he was the best defender. Nunn hasn’t played for a season, and Christie hasn’t started NBA practice yet. The guard’s lack of height and limited defense and three-point shooting ability may become a stubborn problem for the Lakers in the new season.

In addition, there are only three serious insiders in this lineup of the Lakers: Thick eyebrows, Bryant and Jones, and James is the highest. Thick eyebrows played only 40 games last season due to injury, and played in 62 games, 36 games and 40 games respectively in the past three seasons; Bryant played only 37 games in total in the past two seasons; and the last insider Jones is the NBA A fringe at the end of the bench, he played in 56 games for the Kings last season, averaging a career-high 8.1 points and 4.4 rebounds, and that’s it.

In addition to James on the front line, there are only Anderson who has almost no chance in the Warriors, Brown who can only get 4.3 points per game in the Bulls and Gabriel.

Looking around the league, the Clippers, Raptors, Celtics and other teams have hoarded a large number of powerful strikers; Western imaginary enemies such as the Warriors, Suns, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Lone Rangers, etc., also have sharp strikers; this does not include letters Brother, Durant is a “monster”. In today’s era of high-level strikers walking the rivers and lakes, the Lakers have gone the opposite way and hoarded a large number of guards. The striker’s interior line is weak and the reserves are worrying. When faced with the names of these strikers, maybe the Lakers can only play three guards to deal with it?

The problem of compatibility between James and Westbrook has not been resolved last season. Now there are two more ball-holding points, Schroder and Beverley. Will the 38-year-old James continue to play the No. 1 position or be forced to play without the ball?

The offense is disorganized and the defensive resources are limited. To be honest, if the Lakers play in the new season with the current lineup, they may not be competitive at all.

If James or Nongmei encounters another injury crisis, it will be a disaster…

