Original title: The Lakers beat the Pelicans with 35 points in the key card battle competition

In the NBA regular season on March 15, the Lakers challenged the Pelicans away today. This game is a key card battle between the two sides. The Lakers rank ninth in the West and the Pelicans rank tenth in the West. James continued to miss due to injury. Pelicans starting: Ingram, Murphy, Jones, McCollum, Valanciunas. Lakers starting: Russell, thick eyebrows, Beasley, Brown, Vanderbilt.

At the beginning of the first game, the thick eyebrows were very aggressive and scored 8 points in a row. Due to Zion’s absence, the inside of the Pelicans was quickly penetrated by thick eyebrows. Russell and Beasley also quickly found the outside feel. With two consecutive three-pointers, the Lakers hit a wave of 14-0. Then, under the leadership of Beasley, the Lakers began to rain three-pointers outside. The Lakers led the Pelicans by 15 points 39-24. The Pelicans still can’t find their status, and the Lakers are in full swing. Beasley hit consecutive three-pointers, pulling the point difference to 23 points. Eight villages also scored three-pointers in a row, and the point difference also came to 26 points. The Lakers made 15 three-pointers in the first half, completely crushing the Pelicans’ defense. At halftime, the Lakers led the Pelicans 75-40 by 35 points.

In the second half of the game, the Lakers led by a big score, and the thick eyebrows went off to rest. The Pelicans finally recovered their form and Murphy hit a three-pointer. They rallied back from a maximum of 40 points behind and responded with a 15-6 offensive that was slightly closer. Beasley hit 2 1 to stop the bleeding for the Lakers. The Lakers led the Pelicans by 23 points with 98:75. The Pelicans tried their best to chase points, and the Lakers without thick eyebrows and Russell panicked. Marshall scored 5 points in long shots, and the point difference came to 17 points. Thick Eyebrow and Russell returned to the court, Thick Eyebrow teamed up with Reeves to make three free throws, and the Lakers stabilized the situation on the court. Murphy made two free throws for a dunk, with thick eyebrows and big eyes. The Pelicans, who are too far behind, can’t do anything. In the end, the Lakers defeated the Pelicans 123-108 away to win the game.

In terms of cockroaches, Ingram 22 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists; Jones 20 points and 7 rebounds; McCollum 13 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists; Murphy 20 points and 3 rebounds; Valanciunas 10 points and 6 rebounds; Nancy 7 points 5 rebounds; Richardson 5 points; Marshall 7 points 4 rebounds. For the Lakers, Thick Eyebrow had 35 points and 17 rebounds; Beasley had 24 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists; Russell had 17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks; Brown had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; Reeves had 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists; Bacun had 12 points and 2 rebounds; Gabriel had 6 points and 8 rebounds. In this game, Nongmei fulfilled his promise. Nongmei didn't play well in the last two games, so after the last game, Nongmei bluntly said that he wanted to grab rebounds in the next game. In this game, Nongmei fulfilled his promise. Help the Lakers resist the opponent's counterattack. Beasley's all-out firepower on the perimeter allows him to play the role of the God of War shooter. Beasley, who has been in a sluggish state for many consecutive games, finally realized the return of the sharpshooter.

