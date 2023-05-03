The Lakers beat the Warriors in game 1, sparks between LeBron and Curry – breaking latest news

First round for Los Angeles 117-112, but above all provocations by James against the Golden State point guard who lit up the match

The day of choosing the Mvp of the season has arrived in the NBA – the Cameroonian-French-American Joel Embiid was elected with full merit, a player with devastating means also famous for his provocations and for an exchange of peppery tweets with Rihanna a couple of years ago – and above all the great confrontation between Golden State Warriors e Los Angeles Lakers in the Conference Semifinals in the West. Which means (also) Stephen Curry against LeBron James, two NBA icons, two champions who are magnets of interest (and interests), two children from Akron (Ohio) born in the same hospital four years apart and assisted during the birth of their respective mothers by the same midwife. The first round said Lakers – the away win 117-112 was important: he snatched the home court factor from the Warriors – and therefore LeBron, who after the words with honey on the eve (I have great respect for Stephen, a great player) also had way of chasing his rival and attacking him with provocations.

It was an exciting game, the Lakers had him in hand but Golden State – not surprisingly the holder of the title – was able to strike up one of his formidable comebacks, mending a 14-point deficit and getting even with Curry at 112 points before the Lakers, driven first of all by Anthony Davis, closed it with a decisive 5-0. The crime between the two, arch-rivals in recent years with the finals between the Golden State e i Cleveland Cavaliers (where LBJ played, then moved to the Lakers to win a title, in 2020, also in California), which took place in the second quarter after a defensive action by the Chosen One: despite missing the block, LeBron forced Curry has to miss a shot on hand. At that point James chased his opponent, called to the bench. The YouTube account LegenZ Production documented his sentence with a video: Dude, you have to score that shot. Otherwise he ends up off the field. But he wasn’t satisfied and continued to provoke, completing it all with a Boys, put him back on the field addressed to the Warriors’ technical staff. To be only at the first game, let’s start well: fasten your seatbelts, the best is yet to come.