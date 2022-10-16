Original title: The Lakers coaching staff believes that it is the best solution to stagger the use of James Westbrook

Beijing time on October 16th news, reports from the US media said that well-informed sources revealed that the Lakers coaching staff recently made a decision to stagger the use of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and believes that this is the current situation. the best solution.

The Lakers coaching staff made the decision after evaluating the training camp and preseason lineups and rotations, sources said. That’s why, in the finale of the preseason, Westbrook played as a substitute.

Sadly, Westbrook retired on Saturday with a left hamstring injury. Lakers coach Darwin Hamm said: “Westbrook is the most perfect person I’ve ever seen in my life, he looked me in the eyes and told me ‘I’ll do anything you need me to do!'”

In this context, many Lakers team reporters predicted that if Westbrook can play in the regular season opener of the new season, he is likely to come off the bench.

It is reported that the Lakers considered staggering the playing time of James and Westbrook last season, but former coach Frank Vogel was reluctant to do so. Because Vogel was worried that Westbrook would not be happy if Westbrook was on the bench.

James also talked about the prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench. “I don’t have a problem with that. I think anything that puts the team in the best shape and is the most comfortable for the players. So no matter what role Westbrook plays, he’s an important part of our team.” James said.

The Lakers finished the preseason with a 1-5 record. In the opening game of the regular season, the Lakers will play the Warriors away on October 19. (jim)

