Original title: The Lakers Jazz discussed a three-way deal! Westbrook went to Utah Mitchell to join New York

On August 6, 2022, Beijing time, according to US media, the Lakers, the Jazz and the Knicks have discussed a three-way transaction featuring Russell Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell.

The specific plans are as follows:

Lakers get: Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Boyan Bogdanovic and Malik Beasley.

Jazz get: Westbrook (buyout after trade) + several draft picks

Knicks get: Mitchell

It is reported that any trade involving Westbrook would require the Lakers to add first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. The main purpose of the three-way transaction is that the Lakers send Westbrook + two first-round picks to get ready-to-play players; the Knicks take Mitchell, but at the same time, in order to balance the salary, they may need to send players such as Rose; the Jazz will get some first-rounders Sign, that’s their goal.

There is also news that the Lakers are also very interested in Cam Reddish from the Knicks, and he may also be part of the trade. Last season, the Lakers almost acquired Reddish.

According to previous reports, the Lakers had discussed with the Jazz to replace Mitchell + Beverley with Westbrook + 2 first-round picks, but the transaction ultimately aborted, possibly because the Lakers were unwilling to add two first-round picks. (Editor: Sheng Zhe)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: