Original title: The Lakers official announced that the thick eyebrow suffered a stress injury to the right foot and is currently sidelined indefinitely

Beijing time on December 24th, the Lakers officially announced that star Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury to his right foot and is currently out of action indefinitely.

Today the Lakers officially updated the injury situation of the thick eyebrow, “After consultation with the Lakers team doctor and external experts, it is determined that the right foot of the thick eyebrow has a stress injury. The thick eyebrow will be absent indefinitely! There will be further injury updates, and will be in due course announced in time.”

Mingji Woj followed up and reported that the tip he received was that the pain in the thick eyebrows and feet had subsided in the past few days, and he expected to rest for another 7-10 days before evaluating whether he could return to the court. At this stage, the situation of thick eyebrows is hopeful that surgery can be avoided.

According to sources, the injury of the thick eyebrow may affect the Lakers’ trading plan this season.

The thick eyebrow was injured on December 17 against the Nuggets. According to previous reports, Thick Eyebrow will be absent for at least a month due to injury.

In fact, some people on the Lakers team are even worried that this injury may make thick eyebrows absent for 2-3 months. Once this happens, it will be devastating for the Lakers this season.

So far this season, the 29-year-old thick eyebrow has played 25 games for the Lakers, averaging 33.4 minutes per game, surrendering 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks.

The Lakers currently have a record of 13 wins and 18 losses, ranking 13th in the Western Conference.

