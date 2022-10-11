Original title: The Lakers officially announced one signing and one ruling!Zhan Meiwei is more than three-pointer Schroder, returning to the team with thick eyebrows or as the starting center

On October 11, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced one signing and one referee. They signed guard Bryce Hamilton and waived the previously signed LJ Figueroa. The reporter in front reported the latest situation of the Lakers training, Zhan Meiwei was competing for three points again, Schroder officially returned to the team for training with a smile on his face, and coach Hamm said that the team is seriously considering letting the thick eyebrows play center in the new season.

The Lakers signed Hamilton, who played for UNLV for the past four years. In the 2021-22 season, as a senior, Hamilton averaged 21.8 points and 5 rebounds per game while shooting 34.6 percent from three. The 21-year-old is 1.93 meters tall. LJ Figueroa, who was cut, is 24 years old and 1.98 meters tall. He played for the University of Oregon last season and averaged 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Appeared in the game against the Warriors.

Some reporters photographed James, Nongmei and Westbrook competing for three-pointers after training. Last time, Westbrook won the duel, and this time it was Nongmei who won. In the last round, Nongmei made a steady three-pointer. James and Westbrook missed three-pointers in a row. Nongmei applauded vigorously to celebrate his victory. In the last game against the Warriors, Nongmei also made two three-pointers, which looked quite good.

Coach Hamm said in today's interview,The team is seriously considering making Nongmei the starting center, and he expects Nongmei to hit a career-high number of 3-pointers this season.So far in his career, the two seasons that Nongmei has averaged the most three-pointers per game have been with the Lakers. In the 2019-20 season, he averaged 3.5 three-pointers per game, with a shooting rate of 33%. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 2.8 three-pointers per game and shot 26. %. Thick eyebrows revealed that Hamm allowed the offense to play freely, but emphasized that the defense must play a high level. Another highlight of the Lakers' training was that Schroder finally returned to training after he had not joined the team due to visa issues. Schroder, who showed up for training, was photographed practicing free throws with Beverley with a smile on his face. In the interview, Schroder said: "Russ (Westbrook) is my brother, he helped me a lot when we played there (the Thunder), and he still helped me a lot after I left there."He also clarified again that the Lakers did not offer him a renewal offer of more than 80 million that year.Hamm said Schroder could potentially play some time in the next preseason. In the next two preseason games, Hamm considered playing all the main lineups.

