Original title: The Lakers official announced the injury report: The thick eyebrows and the waist are very likely to be tense and the three will miss the first preseason game!

On October 3, Beijing time, the Lakers officially announced the preseason injury list for tomorrow’s game against the Kings. Thick eyebrows were marked as (strained waist) with a higher probability of playing (probable, 75% chance of playing), and three others were confirmed to be out: Brown (back pain), Walker IV (sprained left ankle), Schroeder (not with him) team).

The Lakers officially showed a shirtless training photo of James with the text: “There is a game tomorrow.” For the Lakers, this is the first game of the new season. However, Nongmei was on the injured list so quickly. Although it is not serious, it is also a bit worrying. Previously, Nongmei boasted to play 82 regular season games.

In addition to the thick eyebrows, Schroder has not arrived in Los Angeles due to visa issues, and two newly signed players in the offseason will be injured and will not be able to play. Previously, the Lakers training camp predicted that the starting lineup would be Shaw Wei, Nunn, James, Thick eyebrows and Jones. Perhaps the Lakers will send such a starter in the first game of the preseason. Of course the result of the preseason doesn’t matter. The Lakers need to pay attention to avoid injury. Last season, they were plagued by injuries and ultimately missed the playoffs. They didn’t even touch the threshold of the play-offs.Return to Sohu, see more

