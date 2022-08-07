Jellyfish Network August 7th(YMG All Media Reporter Zou Chunxia Correspondent Yu Kewu) On the morning of August 6th, 2022 Yantai “Dingfeng · Ice” was hosted by Yantai Municipal Sports Bureau and Fushan District Government, and jointly organized by Fushan District Sports Center and Yantai Ice Sports Association. The “Xi Cup” National Youth Ice Hockey Invitational Tournament kicked off at the Yantai Ice Sports Center, bringing an ice hockey feast to the Hong Kong audience on a hot summer day.

The five-day competition will be divided into four groups: U6, U8, U10, and U12, and 70 games will be played. There are 30 teams from Beijing, Tianjin, Harbin, Taiyuan, Dalian, Shenyang, Fuzhou, Nanjing, Qingdao, Yantai and other cities. This is the largest ice sports event in the province after the Winter Olympics.

Since 2019, Fushan District has taken the lead in carrying out the “Ice and Snow Sports Entering Campus” activity in the whole province. 7 primary and secondary schools have been named as national model schools for ice and snow sports, and 19,000 primary and secondary school students have actively experienced ice and snow sports. Campus promotion Popularization can be regarded as a model in the country, and it has been shortlisted in the National Sports General Administration’s 2021 National Fitness Volunteer Service Project Library. Since the operation of Yantai Ice Sports Center, it has held 7 National Youth Ice Hockey Invitational Tournaments and 10 Yantai Intercollegiate Ice Hockey Leagues, effectively promoting the popularization and development of ice and snow sports in Fushan District and even Yantai City. Short Track Speed ​​Skating Team Training Base”, “Shandong Ice Sports Training Base” and “Chinese Ice Hockey Association Coach Training Base”.



