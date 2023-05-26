The largest labyrinth in the world is in Italy, but do you know how to get out?

Il largest bamboo labyrinth in the world is in Italy, just outside the medieval village of Fontanellato (Parma).

An unusual, magical, almost esoteric place. And the Masone labyrintha geometric intertwining of bamboo hedges that extends over seven hectares of land bordered by rows of tall poplars.

Look at the gallery to see the labyrinth and figure out how to get out.

The maze was born from an idea of ​​the publisher Franco Maria Ricci who dreamed of building one when he hosted his friend and writer Jorge Luis Borges, in the seventies. It is the largest bamboo labyrinth in the world: after ten years of work, in 2015 it finally opened its doors to the public.

But the labyrinth – designed by Ricci together with the architects Pier Carlo Bontempi and Davide Dutto – is not all: it is located within a cultural center of 5 thousand square meters which houses a private collection of the publisher’s works, a library and various spaces where meetings, concerts and seminars are held. The structure develops in part in the center of the labyrinth, where stands a pyramid inside which there is a golden chapel.

How to visit the Masone labyrinth

After hearing a lot about it, we decided to visit the Masone labyrinth on the occasion of the presentation of the exhibition of Codex Serafinianus by Luigi Serafini, a fantastic encyclopedic work that collects plates with drawings of mysterious creatures and texts in an alphabet that has never been deciphered (there could be no more suitable place than a labyrinth to display it).

Just before entering the bamboo hedges, we climb up the viewing turret in front of the labyrinth to get an idea of ​​its extent. The view is spectacular and allows us to better understand the complicated star-shaped plan of the maze. At this point we are ready to begin: we follow the sign indicating the entrance to the labyrinth and let ourselves be guided by intuition

How to orient yourself in the Masone labyrinth

At first it seems impossible to get lost. The hedges in some places are not yet so dense and the entrance is close behind us. But the more you walk, the more green walls begin to thicken and sense of direction falters. We are led to approach the center, but we soon realize that this is not the right method to reach the exit located under the pyramid. In fact, while skirting the central structure – where the various rooms and the large brick courtyard surrounded by porticoes are located – there is no entrance to access it, but only a metal mesh.

We keep wandering. We choose to stay further out from the center and after a half-hour walk we arrive in front of a gate with a sign: “You are halfway there”. We start moving again, the streets bordered by bamboo begin to look all the same to us, so much so that we find it hard to understand if we are retracing routes that have already been explored. We feel some discomfort. Every now and then we meet other confused-looking visitors, others we arrive in “collection points” marked by a metal number (the numbers are in no particular order) from where, in the event of an emergency or if you get lost, you can contact the labyrinth operators by telephone to have them come and pick you up. We do not lose heart and continue with the idea that, after all, “you learn by making mistakes”.

How to find the exit

In fact, fortunately in the end we make it: after an hour of wandering we arrive at the foot of the pyramid. A glass door opens magically (let’s face it, we feel like we are at the end of an epic undertaking) and lets us enter the central courtyard where we can rest on the benches located under the side porticoes.

Visiting the Masone Labyrinth, which among other things is included in the circuit of the castles of the Duchy of Parma and Piacenza, is an experience worth trying. Because the labyrinth is a symbolic place which has a lot to teach those who travel it: it made us understand that sometimes to find what we are looking for it is necessary to lose the reference points and question the most consolidated certainties. And that to achieve a goal the right path is not necessarily the fastest one.

Entrance: 18 euros; 15 euro FAI members

Photo Credits: Silvia Malnati; Luigi Serafini, Giovanni Zenga, labyrinth of francomariaricci.it

