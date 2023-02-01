Original title: The Last General?Italian media: Paris offers 15 million euros to Shike Inter Milan does not agree and exempts Xia Chuang from visa

Italy’s economy is failing, and Serie A is also in decline. The situation of the Milan duo is difficult, and the contract renewal work is even more difficult!

According to the latest news from the Italian media “SportItalia”, Paris will open a contract to Inter Milan on Monday.15 million eurosoffer to buy Slovakia central defenderSkriniar。

The media stated that Paris will send Inter Milan the latest offer on the afternoon of January 30 (this Monday), local time, with an amount of 15 million euros, which will be used to buy the main defender Skriniar of the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan will have to accept this offer, otherwise it will face the bad situation of Xia Chuang losing both human and wealth, which Suning Group does not want to see.

The 27-year-old Skriniar is a right-footed central defender and one of the best defenders in Serie A. The player’s value in Germany is as high as 60 million euros. The contract between Skriniar and Inter Milan will expire after the end of this season. The player has no intention of renewing the contract. It is reported that Skriniar has signed a contract with Paris. Inter Milan is completely passive. Cashing out 15 million euros in the winter window is the last choice .

Before Donnarumma, after Skriniar, maybe Paris fell in love with Milan!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: