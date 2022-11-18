Even if observation isn’t enough to win games, there’s no doubt that when Marcelo Bielsa starts studying something, he does it with a certain amount of effort. This is demonstrated by the seminar he held in Poland a few days ago …

A few years ago, when he was manager of Leeds United, many wanted an explanation from Marcelo Bielsa for spying on Derby County before a league match. And woe to say they didn’t get it, given that El Loco spent more than an hour in the press conference telling, word for word, that he had spied not only on Lampard’s team, but also on all the other teams he met. until that moment. And even if observation (allowed or not) isn’t enough to win matches, as the Argentine often comments, there’s no doubt that when Bielsa starts studying something he does it with a certain commitment. This is demonstrated by the seminar he held in Poland a few days ago …

50 games of Polynia — As he explains it YorkshirePost, the coach, currently without a squad but approached to take over as Bournemouth’s coach, was the protagonist of a seminar sponsored by the Polish federation which was held at the Legia Warsaw stadium. And therefore, given that it is woe to say that El Loco is not very well prepared, as expected he put on a real show. Bielsa presented his report on more than 65 players in the Polish national team. And to compile it, the Argentine has seen an incredible number of matches from the local selection, at least 50. In other words, decidedly more than those directed so far by the current coach Czesław Michniewicz, who was present just so as not to miss anything from the meticulous analysis of Bielsa and very interested spectator of the seminar… See also Champions League - Haaland doubles Mahrez's pass and Manchester City 5-0 home victory jqknews

That time with Guardiola… — A novelty? Not too much, because an anecdote remembered by AS explains how this is the Loco’s modus operandi practically…always. Like when in 2012 his Athletic Bilbao had to face Guardiola’s Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. The match doesn’t go well at all, because it ends 3-0 for the Catalans. But Bielsa decides to make a nice gesture towards his colleague anyway. “After the match, I decided to send Guardiola the analysis I had made on Barcelona. A gift to express my admiration for him.” Something that particularly strikes Pep, to the point that the Catalan coach thanks Bielsa and… acknowledges his splendid work: “You know more about Barcelona than I do”. So, luckily for Michniewicz, Argentina, which will face Poland at the World Cup, will not be led by Loco…

