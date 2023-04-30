The last round of the FIDE World Championship is a long game with a draw, only waiting for the rapid chess match-News Center-Wenzhou.com

On April 29, the 14th game of the 2023 World Chess Championship ended in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. After nearly 6 and a half hours of fighting, Ding Liren drew with Nepomnyach. The two sides fought 7 to 7 in 14 rounds of slow chess. At 17:00 pm on April 30th, the world champion will be determined through a fast chess extra match. The prize money for the champion determined through the rapid chess playoff is 1.1 million euros, and the loser is 900,000 euros.

In the first 13 rounds, the two sides fought 6.5 to 6.5. Among them, 5 sets were won and lost, and the content was also full of excitement. In the 14th round, Ding Liren came to the arena to take his seat first, and Niebo was a step behind, and shook hands with Ding Liren in front of his seat.

At the beginning of the game, I saw Nimzovic start again. In the 8th game, Ding Liren won the big winner in the middle game, but was narrowly escaped by Nebo, and finally drew. In the 5th round of the 14th round, Ding Liren chose a different move from the 8th round.

Nimzovic had a relatively stable start, but within a few rounds, the two players entered into a fierce battle. In the 12th round, the white horse rushed forward. The white horse, white queen and the rook on the bottom line were all marked with h7. Grid, although the black chess is not dangerous, but the situation immediately becomes complicated.

In the following process, Ding Liren’s moves were more aggressive and risky, while Niebo responded correctly to White’s attack. Most of the time, black had the advantage, but Niebo also missed opportunities repeatedly when he had the opportunity to expand his advantage. When the gap between the two sides was the largest, Ding Liren had a relatively large disadvantage, and he looked very dangerous. Niebo made a mistake in pawn e5 in round 35, and missed the opportunity to win.

The two sides finally entered a rook and pawn endgame with many black pawns, which was basically a draw. Niebo was not reconciled to a draw, and continued for a long time. Ding Liren resolved the opponent’s final attack. At the 90th round, the 6.5-hour match finally ended. The two shook hands and made a draw. The world champion belongs, and there is no rest day before the fast chess extra match, and the physical fitness of the two will be challenged.

The extra game of rapid chess will be held at 17:00 on April 30th, Beijing time. First (drawing lots to decide first and last) 4 sets of 25+10 rapid chess (25 minutes for each side, plus 10 seconds for each move), if there is no winner , Carry out (re-draw lots) two 5+3 blitz chess. If there is still a tie, there will be a rematch (re-drawing) two sets of 5+3. If there is still a tie, a playoff (last draw) will be played at 3+2. If the game draws, the two sides change first, and continue to play a 3+2 extra set. If it is still a draw, continue to switch to an extra game of 3+2 until the winner is determined.

Source: Chinese Chess Association

Original title: The final round of the FIDE World Championship, the end of the ultra-long game and a draw, only waiting for the fast chess to decide

This article is transferred from: Wenzhou News Network 66wz.com