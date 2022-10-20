Home Sports The last train! The Chinese men’s volleyball team qualified for the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament
The last train! The Chinese men's volleyball team qualified for the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament

The last train! The Chinese men’s volleyball team qualified for the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament

　　Original title: The last train! The Chinese men’s volleyball team qualified for the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament

According to the official website of the International Olympic Committee, the FIVB has issued invitations to national (or regional) volleyball associations that are eligible to participate in next year’s Olympic qualifying competitions. As for the men’s volleyball team, the Chinese men’s volleyball team, which ranked 26th in the world after the World Championships, was invited and qualified for the competition.

The official website of the International Olympic Committee said in the report: “Among the current men’s volleyball teams ranked 1-26 in the world, apart from France and Russia, the remaining 24 teams will participate from September 30 to October 8, 2023. The Olympic Qualification Tournament will strive for tickets for the Paris Olympics. At that time, there will be 6 teams directly locked in the Olympic seats.”

Although the Chinese men’s volleyball team has qualified for the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament, it is extremely difficult for the team to get tickets for the Paris Olympic Games. The first is the 2023 Olympic qualifying round, where the 24 participating teams will be divided into three groups of eight teams each. At that time, the top two teams in each group, a total of 6 teams, will directly lock the Olympic seats.

