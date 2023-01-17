On January 17, Beijing time, the 28th round of the CBA regular season ended the last two games of the night. Let’s take a look at the real-time standings changes. The main information is as follows: Shanxi defeated Ningbo at the bottom 113-103, Shanghai 95- 85 defeated Zhejiang East Sunshine.

CBA latest standings

Let’s first look at the contest between Shanxi and Ningbo. Although Shanxi’s recent state is not good, after all, Ningbo is the bottom team, and it only won 2 games this season, so it is a normal result for Shanxi to pass the test. In the first quarter, Shanxi’s firepower was fully fired, scoring 35 points in a single quarter and winning by 13 points. Federi scored 12 points on 4 of 7 shots from outside the field, and Chang Lin scored 5 points on 2 of 2 shots and 1 of 2 free throws. ; In the second quarter, Shanxi expanded its lead, winning by 6 points 25-19 in a single quarter;



Shanxi beat Ningbo

Back in the second half, Ningbo’s offense rebounded. In the third quarter, he scored 34 points and recovered 7 points. Taylor felt hot from the outside line. He hit 3 three-pointers in a single quarter and scored a total of 14 points. Todorovich scored 12 points on 5 of 8 shots from the inside. , Shanxi mainly relied on Zhang Ning to score points, 4 of 5 shots + 5 of 5 free throws to get 14 points and 4 rebounds. In the final quarter, Shanxi withstood the pressure. Feld stepped forward and scored 8 points in a row. Xing Zhiqiang and Ge Zhaobao hit 3 three-pointers to stabilize the situation. Zhang Ning made two free throws to seal the victory.



Shanxi returns to top 12

Although it’s nothing to beat Ningbo, Shanxi’s state was in a downturn some time ago. They needed this victory very much. They ushered in two consecutive victories, and their record has improved to 14 wins and 13 losses, temporarily ranking 11th. On the 19th, there will be a match against Shanghai make-up match. Feld made 11 of 20 shots, 5 of 9 three-pointers, 7 of 7 free throws, and scored 34 points and 10 assists; Zhang Ning made 8 of 14 shots, 8 of 8 free throws, and contributed 25 points and 9 rebounds; Ge Zhaobao and Xing Zhiqiang scored 11 points. Ningbo has 2 wins, 26 losses + 6 consecutive losses and continues to be at the bottom. Taylor made 11 of 22 shots + 4 three-pointers and scored 34 points and 5 assists. Ning Hongyu scored 10 points.



melo outburst

Let’s turn our attention to another game Shanghai PK Zhejiang East Sunshine. Zhejiang East Sunshine only scored 11 points in the first quarter. The Shanghai team scored 23 points. In the second quarter, the Shanghai team won by 5 points in a single quarter 30-25. Back in the second half, Zhejiang East Sunshine strengthened its offense. Sun Minghui made 5 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 free throws. He scored 15 points in a single quarter and recovered 9 points 26-17. In the final quarter, Melo broke out, making 3 of 4 shots, 10 free throws, and scored 18 points. His explosion made it difficult for Zhejiang East Sunshine to parry. In the end, Shanghai doubled Zhejiang East Sunshine 95-85.



Sun Minghui cut 39+6+8+5

Shanghai ranked seventh with 17 wins and 10 losses. Melo made 11 of 20 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, 13 of 13 free throws, 39 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists; Wang Zhelin scored 17 points on 7 of 20 shots 11 rebounds; Ren Junwei and Luo Hanchen 11 points. Zhejiang East Sunshine ranked 9th with 14 wins and 14 losses. Sun Minghui was a savior. He made 13 of 28 shots, 3 of 9 three-pointers, 12 free throws and 10 shots. He scored 39 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals + 5 turnovers, and Hu Jinqiu He scored 13 points and 13 rebounds on 6 of 9 shots. None of the other players scored in double figures. The team made 24 turnovers.