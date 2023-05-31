The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan teenager Lin Shidong ranks third in mixed doubles-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily reporter Wang Ligang

The 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships came to an end on May 28th. The competition ended and the points of various events were updated again. The ITTF also released the latest player world rankings. Guoping, who won five championships at the World Table Tennis Championships, once again won five firsts. The 18-year-old Lin Shidong of the Hainan Provincial Table Tennis Team is ranked 15th in the men’s singles world, and his points are 1570 points.

In men’s doubles, the “fat-head combination” Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin continued to rank first, and Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong ranked 12th. Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong won 3 consecutive victories in the men’s doubles at the Durban World Table Tennis Championships and entered the top 8, but lost to Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin in the semi-finals and missed the top 4.

In mixed doubles, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha topped the list with 6,040 points, Japanese pair Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hayata Hina ranked second with 4,220 points, and Lin Shidong/Quaiman ranked third with 2,500 points. Lin Shidong/Kaiman won the third place in the mixed doubles at the Durban World Table Tennis Championships. This result allowed them to “raise points” a lot and improve their rankings.

Click to review the moment when the national table tennis team won gold in the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships

First Gold: Mixed Doubles Champion——Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha

Second Gold: Men’s Doubles Champion – Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin

Third Gold: Women’s Doubles Champion – Chen Meng/Wang Yidi

Fourth Gold: Women’s Singles Champion – Sun Yingsha

Fifth Gold: Men’s Singles Champion – Fan Zhendong











Original title: The latest ITTF world rankings are released Hainan teenager Lin Shidong ranks third in mixed doubles

Editor in charge: Mo Miao