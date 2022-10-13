Home Sports The latest ranking after the first round of CBA: Qingdao No. 1 Liaoning No. 5 Guangdong All-League bottom? _Beijing Enterprises_Zhejiang Team_Xinjiang Team
The latest ranking after the first round of CBA: Qingdao No. 1 Liaoning No. 5 Guangdong All-League bottom? _Beijing Enterprises_Zhejiang Team_Xinjiang Team

The latest ranking after the first round of CBA: Qingdao No. 1 Liaoning No. 5 Guangdong All-League bottom? _Beijing Enterprises_Zhejiang Team_Xinjiang Team

Original title: The latest ranking after the first round of CBA: Qingdao No. 1 Liaoning No. 5 Guangdong All-League at the bottom?

On October 13, Beijing time, after the first round of the new CBA season, the rankings of the first round were also released. The Qingdao team beat the crowd and temporarily ranked first in the standings, followed by the Zhejiang team and the Xinjiang team, ranking second and third respectively. The defending champion Liaoning team is temporarily ranked 5th, while the Guangdong team was directly sentenced to lose because they did not play in the first round.

In the first round of the CBA, the Qingdao team was an upset, beating last season’s playoff team Guangzhou team 80-59, and with this big victory, they also temporarily won the first place in the standings. Location. The Zhejiang, Xinjiang and Jilin teams also won more in the first round. These three teams ranked second, third and fourth respectively.

The defending champion Liaoning team defeated Guangsha in the first round. However, they had only a 10-point margin of victory, and temporarily lost to Qingdao, Zhejiang, Xinjiang and Jilin in the rankings, and temporarily ranked fifth. The teams behind the Liaoning team are Shenzhen, Sichuan, Tongxi, Fujian and Beijing Enterprises. These teams were also the winners in the first round.

Among the losing teams, the Guangdong team is undoubtedly the most injustice. Because they failed to participate in the game with Beijing Enterprises, they were directly judged by the CBA officials to lose 0-20 to Beijing Enterprises. After suffering this unexpected 20-point defeat, the Guangdong team’s temporary ranking can only be ranked 20th, the bottom of the league. This is probably something that the Guangdong team has never thought of in their entire life. They still have a day at the bottom of the ranking.

See also  Seven daily medals, in total 52: it is great Italy as always

Attachment: The latest ranking of the new CBA season

1-5: Qingdao, Zhejiang, Xinjiang, Jilin, Liaoning

6-10: Shenzhen, Sichuan, Tongxi, Fujian, Beijing Enterprises

11-15: Beijing, Tianjin, Shanxi, Shandong, Guangsha

16-20: Jiangsu, Shanghai, Ningbo, Guangzhou, GuangdongReturn to Sohu, see more

