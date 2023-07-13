The latest sentence on the Semenya case

Loading player

According to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) the South African athlete Caster Semenya she was discriminated against in the implementation of the rules that impose the lowering of testosterone levels in the blood below certain limits in order to be able to compete at professional levels of athletics. The Court therefore accepted the last of the many appeals that Semenya had presented against the sentences in favor of the rules that in recent years have governed her participation in the various specialties of speed and middle distance on track.

The case involving Semenya is one of the best known and most discussed in athletics with regard to hyperandrogenism, i.e. the condition that occurs when a woman’s body naturally produces high levels of male hormones to the point of suggesting that can gain competitive advantages.

After winning world and Olympic titles, often setting national and seasonal records, especially in the 800 metres, hyperandrogenism rules introduced starting in 2011 by the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) prevented her from participating in all events at that she used to compete in, without first lowering her testosterone levels. In 2019, the athlete presented the first appeal against the regulation, but the International Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (TAS) rejected it, deeming the existence of such rules necessary to preserve competitiveness and competition in the female professional field.

In the same year, the Swiss Supreme Court temporarily suspended the sentence pending the presentation of new reasons by World Athletics in defense of its rules on the matter, which, moreover, have been modified several times in recent years, being a matter still widely debated and subject to change. The following year, however, the highest degree of Swiss justice (the country where the major international sports organizations and related courts are based) confirmed the decision of the CAS.

After this latest ruling, Semenya turned to the European Court of Human Rights, which has now ruled in her favor by a majority given by four of its seven judging members. The Court held that the aforementioned Swiss institutions did not grant Semenya “sufficient institutional and procedural guarantees to enable her to have his complaints effectively examined”. The sentence in question is not final, will not have immediate effect and may be subject to a further judgment within the Court, if a request is made.

Meanwhile, World Athletics wrote in a statement: “We take note of the ruling and continue to believe that the existing regulations are a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means to protect fair competition in the women’s category, as previously noted by CAS and the Federal Court. after a detailed and expert evaluation of the evidence”.

