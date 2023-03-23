Original title: The latest situation in the West: the Lakers return to No. 10, the Warriors hold No. 6, and the Grizzlies are in danger of securing No. 2 Suns

On March 23, Beijing time, there were another 10 fierce battles in the NBA regular season: the Nuggets sent the Wizards to a 4-game losing streak, the Heat defeated the Knicks, the Pacers defeated the Raptors, the Warriors narrowly defeated the Mavericks, the 76ers defeated the Bulls, the Grizzlies defeated the Rockets, the The Deer beat the Spurs, the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Eagles, the Blazers beat the Jazz, and the Lakers beat the Suns. The Warriors held on to No. 6 in the West, the Lakers returned to No. 10 in the West, and Morant came back to help the Grizzlies secure No. 2 in the West and expand their lead. After the Suns lost, the No. 4 position in the West is already in jeopardy.

The latest rankings in the West:1. Nuggets 49 wins and 24 losses, 2. Grizzlies 45 wins and 27 losses, 3. Kings 43 wins and 29 losses, 4. Suns 38 wins and 34 losses, 5. Clippers 38 wins and 35 losses, 6. Warriors 38 wins and 36 losses , 7. Timberwolves 37 wins and 37 losses, 8. Thunder 36 wins and 36 losses, 9. Mavericks 36 wins and 37 losses, 10. Lakers 36 wins and 37 losses, 11. Jazz 35 wins and 37 losses, 12. Pelicans 35 wins and 37 losses , 13. Blazers 32 wins and 40 losses, 14. Spurs 19 wins and 54 losses, 15. Rockets 18 wins and 55 losses.

Reeves switched to starting. He scored 20+ with Thick Eyebrow and Russell. The Lakers defeated the Suns at home. Their record became 36 wins and 37 losses, tying the Mavericks. The upper hand, so the Lone Ranger is 9th and the Lakers are 10th. For the Lakers, this is a very critical victory. Not only will they return to the playoffs, but they will still have the opportunity to compete for tickets to directly advance to the playoffs. The Lakers are only 1.5 games away from the Warriors in the sixth place in the West, and they have an advantage in the confrontation record (the Lakers have 3 wins and 1 loss against the Warriors).

Next, the outcome of every game of the Lakers is crucial. They have 9 games remaining, 4 at home and 5 away. Among them, the home game against the Thunder, the away game against the Timberwolves, and the away game against the Jazz (twice) are all direct contests with competitors and must be won. According to the latest reports, James will not be able to return until the end of the regular season or the play-offs. Therefore, the Lakers can only count on relying on the current lineup to win. Warriors hold on to No. 6 in the West The Warriors won two consecutive away games and held the No. 6 position in the West. The gap between them and the No. 5 Clippers is only 0.5 wins. Doncic came back with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 17 assists, but Irving missed due to injury. Curry scored 20 points and 13 assists, and a layup at a critical moment helped the Warriors seal the victory. The Warriors also ended the curse of being 0 wins and 20 losses in the first quarter of the away game. The Warriors still have a chance to rush to the No. 4 position in the West to fight for home court advantage in the first round. See also High-speed railway station queuing and quarrel, mainland Internet celebrity players and girlfriends were beaten | Chinese basketball | Zhang Zhaoyang | Qingdao high-speed railway station For the Warriors, the ideal first-round opponent should be the inexperienced Kings, but their record is not enough to pick opponents. Regardless of whether it is against the Suns, Grizzlies or Kings in the first round, it is hard to say that the Warriors who have not returned from Wiggins have an absolute chance of winning, but they should have more confidence in playing the Kings. So far this season, the Warriors have won 2 wins and 1 loss against the Kings, 1 win and 3 losses against the Suns, and 2 wins and 2 losses against the Grizzlies. The situation of the two major card battles is different In addition to the competition in the play-offs, the card battle between No. 2 and No. 4 in the Western Conference is also quite interesting. The Grizzlies defeated the Rockets 130-125 at home and won 4 consecutive victories. Morant came back off the bench and contributed 17 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. The Grizzlies officially celebrated clinching the Southwest Division title for the second consecutive year. In addition, in the competition for No. 2 in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies have clearly gained the upper hand. After they won this victory, the gap between the Kings and the Kings has reached two wins. After the Suns lost to the Lakers in an away game, the competition for No. 4 in the Western Conference became more intense. The Suns’ latest record is 38 wins and 34 losses, and the Clippers are 38 wins and 35 losses. The gap between the two sides is only 0.5 wins. For the Suns who are still waiting for Durant’s comeback, they need to lock up the playoff spot as soon as possible. Of course, it would be even better if they can get the home court advantage in the first round. Durant is expected to return before the end of the regular season, but the current No. 4 position in the Western Sun is already in danger.Return to Sohu to see more