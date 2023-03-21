Original title: The latest situation in the West: Warriors return to No. 6, Lakers fall to No. 11, Morant watches the Grizzlies return to No. 2

On March 21, Beijing time, there were another 6 fierce battles in the NBA regular season: the Hornets defeated the Pacers; the 76ers lost to the Bulls in double overtime and missed their 9-game winning streak; The Warriors suffered a 16-point reversal and lost to the Grizzlies. The Jazz rejected a 25-point reversal and defeated the Kings. The Warriors returned to No. 6 in the Western Conference. The Lakers, who had no game today, dropped to No. 11.

The latest Western Conference standings:1. Nuggets 48 wins and 24 losses, 2. Grizzlies 44 wins and 27 losses, 3. Kings 43 wins and 28 losses, 4. Suns 38 wins and 33 losses, 5. Clippers 38 wins and 34 losses, 6. Warriors 37 wins and 36 losses , 7. Lone Ranger 36 wins and 36 losses, 8. Timberwolves 36 wins and 37 losses, 9. Thunder 35 wins and 36 losses, 10. Jazz 35 wins and 36 losses, 11. Lakers 35 wins and 37 losses, 12. Pelicans 34 wins and 37 losses , 13. Blazers 31 wins and 40 losses, 14. Spurs 19 wins and 52 losses, 15. Rockets 18 wins and 54 losses.

Yesterday, the Lakers improved their ranking to 10th in the Western Conference by defeating the Magic, but today their ranking returned to 11th. Behind them, the Jazz beat the King and raised their record to 35 wins and 36 losses. The winning percentage surpassed the Lakers (35 wins, 37 Negative), the ranking dropped one place. For the Lakers, every win is important now, and their opponents are also trying to get back to form, and the prospect of competition is very fierce.

The Lakers’ next three home games are not easy games. On March 23, they played against the No. 4 Suns in the Western Conference. On March 25, they played against the Thunder, which had 7 wins in nearly 10 games. On March 27, they faced the Bulls, who had just ended the 76ers’ 8-game winning streak. Subsequently, the Lakers will embark on a 5-game consecutive trip. The good news is that the next back-to-back (April 5 and 6) is not expected to take turns.

Previously, the intensity of the remaining schedule of the Lakers was once the easiest in the West, but they did not seize the opportunity and lost some balls that should not have been lost. Now, the difficulty of the remaining schedule of the Lakers has surpassed that of the Thunder and the Mavericks. If they want to advance to the playoffs In the competition, we must strive to win more games.

Warriors return to No. 6 in Western Conference

Although the Lone Ranger suffered a 16-point reversal and lost to the Grizzlies, the prospects for the Lakers are still not optimistic because their three major competitors won. Curry led the Warriors to a 121-108 victory over the Rockets with 30 points, ending an 11-game losing streak in away games; Raider Prince 35 points helped the Timberwolves beat the Knicks 140-134, and Randall’s 57 points were reduced to empty cuts. The Jazz also defeated the Kings on the premise of Markkanen’s truce, refusing a 25-point reversal.

The Lakers fell out of the play-offs again, while the Jazz and Thunder both had a record of 35 wins and 36 losses. Since the Thunder had an advantage in the confrontation record, the Thunder ranked 9th and the Jazz 10th. The Timberwolves, who ended their three-game losing streak, also rose to eighth. The Warriors returned to No. 6 and bid farewell to the play-offs for the time being. For the Warriors, this is obviously a key victory. After the game, Cole said in an interview that he couldn’t remember the last time he won an away game. In fact, the last time the Warriors won an away game was on January 31 against the Thunder. In other words, it took 49 days to win an away game.

Grizzlies super kings back at No. 2

The battle for the play-offs is fierce, and there are two other card battles in the West, which are also fierce. The Grizzlies and the Kings, who are competing for second place in the Western Conference, both played today. Morant returned to watch the game. The Grizzlies completed a 16-point comeback and beat the Mavericks, but the Kings unexpectedly lost to the Jazz. The two teams originally had the same record, and the Kings ranked high by virtue of their high winning percentage against Western Conference teams, but after today, the Grizzlies have a 1-game advantage. For the Grizzlies, the good news is that Morant is expected to return in the next game.

The Clippers and Suns, who did not have a game today, are another set of fierce card battles. The current No. 4 Suns have 38 wins and 33 losses, and the No. 5 Clippers have 38 wins and 34 losses. The two sides are only 0.5 wins away. Whoever ranks higher in the final ranking will get the home court advantage in the first round. The Suns and Clippers have absolute motivation to fight for this fourth place.