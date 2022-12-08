Before the landing expected in four years, Audi has already entered the world of Formula 1 with its special livery in F1 22.

Audi will only enter the world of Formula 1 in 2026 but, in the meantime, it will earn its own space in the official video game of EA Sports and Codemasters, F1 22. The latest update has in fact introduced the livery of the car with which the German has unveiled its entry into the Grande Circus. Players will be able to obtain it immediately and start racing with the iconic four circles printed on the livery as many years in advance.

Audi is already here —

“Ahead of this year’s Belgian Grand Prix”, as you recall, “Audi announced that it will enter into a partnership with Sauber starting in 2026. As a result, the attention of all enthusiasts immediately turned to the new livery. Now you can show it off on the track by applying it to your single-seater in F1 22”, they explain from the game’s official website. The Audi livery is included in the first VIP tier of Series 4 of the Podio Pass, meaning it will be quite easy to unlock. It can then be shown off in multiplayer mode or applied to your car in My Stable.

F1 22 1.16, the other news —

Update 1.16 available from Monday introduced the new limited-time event mode called Elimination for online users, and beyond. The patch also features McLaren’s ‘Future Mode’ livery, and fixes an issue where players and the AI ​​could receive an incorrect SQ in the race for not using multiple tire compounds. Also fixed an issue where players were unable to change their tire allotments on Career Weekends after the first weekend of the season, and an issue where players were unable to change their tire allotments on Career Weekends after the first weekend of the Season season.