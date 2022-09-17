Original title: The Chinese Super League leader suffered a wave of injuries! Will the Trident or the absence of half a month swallow the first defeat in the league?

After a 1-1 draw with Shandong Taishan, the Wuhan Sanzhen team’s winning streak came to an abrupt end, but they still lead the Chinese Super League standings with 4 points. In the battle against Tianwang Mountain with Shandong team, the Wuhan Sanzhen team, who played with only foreign aid, still had an advantage on the scene.

This is still under the circumstance that the team’s top scorer Malkang and Chinese Super League assist Wang Stanqiu are both absent due to injuries. Due to the absence of many foreign players due to injuries, the heat of this much-anticipated first battle has also been greatly reduced. Regarding the injury, relevant people in the Wuhan Three Towns team introduced: During the team’s confrontation training on September 1, Stanqiu was injured and was finally diagnosed as a soleus muscle strain, which requires two to three weeks of recovery time. Then, on September 2, Edmilson suffered an ankle injury during an afternoon training session and was diagnosed with a full recovery that would also take two to three weeks. Malkang, who is currently the top scorer in the Chinese Super League, suffered a muscle strain on the posterior thigh during a training session before the team left for Jinan, and it will take almost a few weeks to fully recover.

The center back Wallace's injury was more sudden. On the spot, Wallace had already entered the starting lineup, but during the team's warm-up before the game, Wallace suddenly felt discomfort in his calf muscles. For the purpose of protecting the players, Pedro was not included in the lineup for this game. Judging from the current situation, according to the recovery period given by Sanzhen, these foreign players are still unable to appear in the next one or two rounds of Chinese Super League games, and the next game of Sanzhen will be away to Changchun Yatai. I don't know. In the face of the leader who is full of wounded soldiers, can the Yatai team give them their first defeat of the season?





