QUINCINETTO

The first leg of the second phase of the Italian Promotion Cup is all for Quincitava. Against Ivrea, the nerostellata team of president Luca Serra, league leaders, is in good shape. On Wednesday they won 3-1 with a good performance.

The hosts right from the start proved to have greater competitive fury especially in midfield, with many more duels won and a high pressure to prevent the orange defenders from tackling dangerous actions towards D’Auria’s goal. In the first half, in fact, the danger of Ivrea is all in a shot by Enrico well saved by the home goalkeeper and Pellone’s goal (32 ‘) with a nice diagonal in the penalty area. For the rest much more Quincitava, already dangerous at 18 ‘with Vignali, then at half an hour with a poisonous free-kick by Samuel Scala, in a tight position to the left of the guest goalkeeper Alice, who to smanacciava the ball, backs up to enter the goal, but for the referee, Catapano of the Turin section, the ball did not cross the goal line. 2 ‘pass and Ivrea finds the advantage with Pellone, but before the time runs out he collects the same, with a goal from Zoppo on the developments of a corner. In the second half after 2 ‘head Moscow devours the new orange advantage, Quincitava takes the lead with an extraordinary free-kick at the intersection of Vignali’s posts from twenty-five meters. The hosts first touched the goal with Ferrari, then scored in the 20 ‘: action by Vignali and Zoppo, finalized by Vergano. Return on Wednesday 12 October at 8.30 pm at Giacomo Gaglione in Bollengo. –