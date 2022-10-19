Home Sports The leaders are confirmed, the Ivrea players yield 3-1
Sports

The leaders are confirmed, the Ivrea players yield 3-1

by admin
The leaders are confirmed, the Ivrea players yield 3-1

QUINCINETTO

The first leg of the second phase of the Italian Promotion Cup is all for Quincitava. Against Ivrea, the nerostellata team of president Luca Serra, league leaders, is in good shape. On Wednesday they won 3-1 with a good performance.

The hosts right from the start proved to have greater competitive fury especially in midfield, with many more duels won and a high pressure to prevent the orange defenders from tackling dangerous actions towards D’Auria’s goal. In the first half, in fact, the danger of Ivrea is all in a shot by Enrico well saved by the home goalkeeper and Pellone’s goal (32 ‘) with a nice diagonal in the penalty area. For the rest much more Quincitava, already dangerous at 18 ‘with Vignali, then at half an hour with a poisonous free-kick by Samuel Scala, in a tight position to the left of the guest goalkeeper Alice, who to smanacciava the ball, backs up to enter the goal, but for the referee, Catapano of the Turin section, the ball did not cross the goal line. 2 ‘pass and Ivrea finds the advantage with Pellone, but before the time runs out he collects the same, with a goal from Zoppo on the developments of a corner. In the second half after 2 ‘head Moscow devours the new orange advantage, Quincitava takes the lead with an extraordinary free-kick at the intersection of Vignali’s posts from twenty-five meters. The hosts first touched the goal with Ferrari, then scored in the 20 ‘: action by Vignali and Zoppo, finalized by Vergano. Return on Wednesday 12 October at 8.30 pm at Giacomo Gaglione in Bollengo. –

See also  Chinese women's football to compete in 2022 India Women's Asian Cup

You may also like

2022 WorldSkills French Special Tournament kicks off, Chinese...

Egonu and companions, hugs and greetings and a...

Challenging, but balanced The Giro d’Italia cheers for...

Benetton Rugby, Els ends up under the knife:...

De Marchi without team, 2023 season at risk

Ferrara: “Kvaratskhelia is formidable, difficult to find players...

Meeting at the youth camp for the closing...

Li Chunjiang: The players worked hard and made...

Montanaro wants to insist Bosconerese ambitious

Liaoning Basketball Official: Liu Yanyu was initially diagnosed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy