The new smelter defeated Nymburk after 16 years. Malik Morgan, who scored 31 points and hit eight three-pointers, had a lot of credit for this, another American, Sukhmail Mathon, added 22 points and 10 rebounds, Petr Bohačík flashed with 16 rebounds. The home team dominated under the basket, the defending champions jumped 49:31. They lost only a moment at the beginning of the match and at the end of it they led by as many as 25 points. Nymburk suffered its tenth defeat of the season.

Brno lost the third of their last four matches and were not enough against Pardubice for the first time this year. The course was similar to the one in Ostrava, the guests led in the very beginning, but then the opponent, who shot much more accurately, took over and in the last quarter made the difference by 29 points. Robert Rikič was the Pardubice leader with 21 points and eight rebounds.

The Americans Ty Nichols and Anthony Walton led Děčín to victory in Cologne, who shared 43 points (22+21). The home team suffered a loss in the fight for direct advancement to the quarter-finals, in sixth place it was currently replaced by the runner-up Opava after an 82:68 victory over Ústí nad Labem.

In group A2, the leader USK Prague against the last Hradec Králové extended the winning streak by thirteen games with all its might. The best scorer of the competition, Shawn Pipes, contributed 36 points to the 92:91 win, but captain Marek Vyroubal, the author of 23 points, secured the victory for the Praguers with a three-pointer with the horn. After the defeat, Hradec Králové is assured of the last place and a playoff to stay in the competition awaits. See also Twitter, the Musk era starts uphill. And Tesla burns 110 billion on the stock market - Economy

Like Pipes, Luwane Pipkins from Olomouc also scored 36 points, but despite his performance and Sreten Kněževič’s 10 points and 17 rebounds, Hanáci lost to Slavia 80:83 at home.

Superstructure Men’s Basketball League Group A1 – 12th round: Pardubice – Brno 97:77 (27:20, 55:44, 80:54) Most points: Rikič 21, Vyoral 19, Neal 17 – Chatman 16, Kárnik and Krakovič 11 each. Ostrava – Nymburk 94:76 (29:22, 54:34, 72:60) Most points: Morgan 31, Mathon 22, Majerčák 18 – Benda and Lockett 12 each, Boeheim 11. Cologne – Děčín 82:93 (24:22, 44:48, 59:70) Most points: Odomes 20, Slavinskas 17, Mareš and Petraš 14 each – Nichols 22, Walton 21, Pomikálek and Kroutil 17 each. Opava – Ústí nad Labem 82:67 (17:34, 42:28, 60:47) Most points: Slavík 17, Kouřil and Farský 15 each – Martin 16, Svejcar 14, Hicks 12.