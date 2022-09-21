League Announces Edwards Fined $40,000 for Homophobic Remarks

Beijing time on September 21, the NBA officially announced that it was fined $40,000 for using offensive and disrespectful language on social media by Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.

Edwards was fined for posting a video in mid-September with slurs against gay men. This caused quite a bit of controversy, and Edwards eventually apologized on social media.

“What I said was so immature, hurtful, and disrespectful,” Edwards wrote. “I’m so sorry for that. It’s unacceptable whoever said that. Neither me nor anyone else. People, there is no reason. So, I have to do better.”

The Timberwolves officially responded, “We are disappointed by Edwards’ words and actions on social media. The Timberwolves have always promised to be an inclusive team to everyone, and we are sorry for the impact of this offense.”

The good news for Edwards is that he has not been suspended by the league. In 2015, Rajon Rondo was also suspended for one game for making homophobic remarks.

Edwards, 21, played 72 regular-season games for the Timberwolves last season, averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.3 minutes per game. (jim)





