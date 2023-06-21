The league falls into the relegation zone and the Beijing women’s football team looks forward to “blooming” again-Chinanews.com

Lack of funds to support the serious loss of players, the league fell into the relegation zone

Beijing women’s football team looks forward to “blooming” again

Our reporter Zhao Xiaosong

“I hope everyone understands our team and helps the ‘Clang Rose’ to bloom in the capital Beijing!” At the Beijing Sports Industry Resources Investment Promotion Conference held a few days ago, Yu Fan, the captain of the Beijing Women’s Football Team, stepped onto the podium and introduced to the participating companies In order to understand the current situation of the team, I hope to help the team find financial support.

It is understood that after the original sponsor company withdrew in early 2021, the Beijing Women’s Football team has been “out of food” for more than two years. This team, which has trained more than 40 international players and won many national championships, fell into the relegation zone in the National Women’s Super League this season due to the loss of many main players. Wang Chenxi, vice-principal of Xiannongtan Sports Technical School, the Beijing Women’s Football Team, told our reporter that the team urgently needs attention and help from the outside world.

player loss

The team sounded the “relegation alarm”

“This year’s situation is extremely difficult.” Wang Chenxi said in an interview with reporters. In the first two stages of the Women’s Super League, the Beijing Women’s Football team only achieved 2 wins, 1 draw and 7 losses (including five consecutive losses at home), ranking second to last with 7 points. The team that also won the third place in the league last season, the FA Cup and the two runners-up in the National Championships suddenly sounded the “relegation alarm”.

The loss of players is an important reason for this dilemma. The four absolute main players Wang Shanshan, He Xiangnan, Sun Yunpeng and Lu Yuting left the team at the beginning of this year, which made the team hurt. Coupled with serious injuries to key players such as Wang Yanwen and Yao Mengjia, the team has almost reached the point where no one is available. It can be said that the strength of the current lineup is basically consistent with the ranking.

Regarding the departure of many main players during the offseason, Wang Chenxi was a little helpless, “The peak period of players is very short, and it is definitely right to pursue financial income. (They) stay because of affection. If they find a better place, everyone Happy farewell.” In the absence of major generals, the head coach Yu Yun can only promote players from the echelon, but he has said frankly many times that it takes time for young players to grow, and it is difficult to adapt to the fiercely competitive Women’s Super League in a short period of time. .

It is understood that Xiannongtan Sports School kept a relatively complete lineup of the team last year by deploying school resources and the remaining funds left by previous sponsors. Wang Chenxi said that this situation cannot be replicated this year. “The money left by the previous sponsor has bottomed out, and the school cannot allocate funds from other teams every year. The task of the Xiannongtan Sports School is to guarantee the ‘Olympic All Youth’ competition. Women’s football is a banner, but we also have more advantageous sports such as table tennis.”

never give up

Multiple parties work together to solve problems

Under the predicament, the Beijing women’s football team also saw hope. Since the beginning of this year, leaders of the Municipal Sports Bureau, Xiannongtan Sports School and other relevant units have paid attention to the situation of the Beijing Women’s Football Team many times. In particular, the Municipal Sports Bureau has visited the team many times for research. With the help of the Municipal Sports Bureau, the Beijing Women’s Football Team became the only sports team to be promoted on stage at the Beijing Sports Industry Resources Investment Promotion Conference.

Yu Fan told the reporter that her presentation included three parts: cooperation vision, resource value, and cooperation model. “From the PPT to the speech, the whole team carefully prepared it and revised it many times. We hope to let more The company pays attention to the Beijing Women’s Football and hopes that more people will help and support us.” Peng Yuxiao, a team member who participated in the promotion meeting at the scene, said: “We want to let more people know about the Beijing Women’s Football, not only to let everyone know about our glorious past, but also to Our current situation.”

Yu Fan revealed that during the event, many business executives took the initiative to ask her about the relevant situation, “There are also one or two companies that directly want to name or cooperate, but whether to cooperate and the specific details must be promoted step by step. Let’s see if there is any opportunity. Bar!”

Some people in the industry told reporters that the current annual investment of mid-range teams in the Women’s Super League is about 10 million yuan. If they want to hit the top three or even the championship, they need to reach the level of 20 million yuan. Regarding the cooperation model and valuation of the Beijing Women’s Football Team in the future, Wang Chenxi has more practical ideas. He bluntly said that it is not easy for the women’s football team to find large-scale sponsorship at one time. The valuation of women’s football is difficult to support, we can take it step by step, and (the amount of sponsorship) is linked to performance.”

The Beijing Women’s Football Team is also actively helping itself. At the beginning of this year, with the support of Xiannongtan Sports School, Beijing Jingtan Football Club was registered and established to facilitate the team to attract some small sponsors. It is understood that head coach Yu Yun has recently won a corporate sponsorship for the team through personal relationships.

sweat hard

Strive to play well in the second half of the season

Entering June, the temperature in Beijing is gradually rising. During the offseason, the Beijing women’s football team is still training in the scorching heat, preparing for the FA Cup next month and the third stage of the Women’s Super League that will restart in August. Yu Yun revealed that in order to supplement the lineup, the team has newly selected several players from the echelon.

The team is in trouble, and the players are naturally very anxious. Yu Fan told reporters that the previous consecutive losses have affected her and many young teammates psychologically, “But the overall atmosphere of our team is very good, we will actively communicate on and off the court, and the coaching staff has always encouraged us to move forward together. Look, look for solutions to problems.”

As the “maternal family” of the Beijing Women’s Football Team, Xiannongtan Sports School has given the team great support for a long time. After the first home game of the season started on April 15, Xiannongtan Sports School undertook a lot of organizational work for the Beijing Women’s Football home game: sending out people to clean up before the game, serving as volunteers during the game, and supporting the ball in the stands. The team cheers. This kind of support has made Yu Yun and his team members feel that “the whole school is supporting women’s football” many times. Speaking of this topic, Wang Chenxi, who practiced sprinting at Xiannongtan Sports School when he was young, finally showed a relaxed expression, “Our stretcher (volunteer) is a weightlifter with great strength; the caddies are all girls from our echelon team , Several times in the afternoon games, I was afraid of getting exposed to them, so I said to change people more; the volunteers at the entrance of the stands are boys from our track and field team, and the audience sees that they are young, and they are very cooperative!” (Beijing Daily)

