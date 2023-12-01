Home » The league has a higher level than before, the work is good, says the expert after the victories of the Czech teams in Europe
The league has a higher level than before, the work is good, says the expert after the victories of the Czech teams in Europe

He feels that the quality of the Czech league is rising. According to experienced coach Miroslav Soukup, who currently leads the Yemeni national team, this is reflected in the results in European cups. “You can see that they are working well,” says Soukup in an interview for Sport.cz, looking back on a successful Thursday. Sparta beat Sevilla over Betis, Slavia beat Tiraspol in the Europa League and Pilsen beat Ballkani away in the Conference League. The 58-year-old expert discusses, for example, the role of Ladislav Krejčí in Sparta or the defending of standard situations by Slavia.

