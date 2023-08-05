The Leagues Cup Round of 16: Clásico Regio Takes Center Stage

The next round of the Leagues Cup is set to begin, and the teams that have advanced to the Round of 16 now know their opponents. This brings even more excitement to the first edition of the binational tournament, as the highly anticipated Clásico Regio will take place.

With the majority of Major League Soccer (MLS) teams, 11 out of 16, the Mexican teams will have the opportunity to seek revenge against their MLS counterparts. There will be a total of 5 representatives from Liga MX participating in the next round.

The Clásico Regio, one of the most captivating matches of the entire competition, is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 7. The Round of 16 will kick off on Sunday, July 6 with a match between FC Dallas and Inter Miami in Frisco, Texas. This is the only match with a confirmed schedule, starting at 7:30 p.m., after both teams emerged victorious from their previous series against Mazatlán FC and Orlando City, respectively.

On Monday, the 7th of August, the Philadelphia Union will face the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park, Querétaro will go up against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Houston, and the Dynamo will visit Charlotte FC. The exact time for these matches will be announced soon.

Moving on to Tuesday, the highlight of the day will be the highly anticipated Clásico Regio between Tigres and Rayados, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Toluca will face Minnesota United at Allianz Field, América will go against Nashville SC at Geodis Park in Tennessee, and LAFC will play against Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium.

With these matchups, 4 MLS teams have already secured their spots in the Quarterfinals, while the others will have to battle against Mexican teams in order to continue their dominance. This will also provide an opportunity for the Liga MX teams to seek revenge for their eliminated compatriots.

Following the Round of 16, the Quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on August 11 and 12, followed by the Semifinals on August 15. The Final match is set to be played on August 19, concluding the tournament.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Leagues Cup reaches its thrilling climax.

