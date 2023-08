The former AC Milan midfielder scored in London in the charity match for Ukraine

At 47, Clarence Seedorf still puts on a show. The former AC Milan midfielder scored with a spectacular left-footed shot from outside the area in the charity match

for the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, organized by Shevchenko and other champions and which was played in London. The match was broadcast by Dazn.

August 6, 2023 – Updated August 6, 2023 , 7:36 pm

