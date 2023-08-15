The Legacy of ‘The Blind Side’ Comes into Question: The Shocking Allegations Against Sandra Bullock’s Oscar-Winning Film

Actress Sandra Bullock and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the adoptive mother of US professional soccer player Michael Oher, attended the benefit premiere of “The Blind Side” in 2009. The film, which was based on the book “The Blind Side: The Evolution of a Game” by Michael Lewis, tells the true story of Tuohy and Oher’s relationship and how she helped him reach his full potential in American football.

However, Oher has recently filed a court petition claiming that the Tuohys never actually adopted him, but instead made him sign a guardianship document that allowed them to take financial advantage of his story. Oher alleges that he was tricked into signing the document and was not made aware of the difference between adoption and guardianship.

If Oher’s claims are confirmed in court, it would drastically change the narrative of “The Blind Side” and potentially tarnish Sandra Bullock’s Oscar-winning performance. The film depicted Tuohy as a generous and empathetic mother figure, but Oher’s petition suggests a different reality.

Oher also alleges that the Tuohys used their control over his finances to receive a significant share of the profits from the film and book, while he received nothing. He is asking the court to end the conservatorship and to issue an injunction prohibiting the Tuohys from using his name and likeness.

The Tuohys have responded to the allegations, stating that they are “shocked” and denying that they made money from the film. They claim that any proceeds they received were from the book.

This revelation raises questions about the legacy and impact of “The Blind Side,” as well as the portrayal of Tuohy’s character in the film. Oher has previously expressed frustration that his achievements were overshadowed by the narrative of the film, and these new allegations further complicate the story. The court will ultimately decide who is right in this dispute.