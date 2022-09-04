Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 3rd, title: The legend does not say goodbye to the curtain call – a record of 23 tennis Grand Slam women’s singles champion Serena Williams

Xinhua News Agency reporters Hu Jiali, Li Dian and Li Bowen

In the middle of the night on the 2nd in New York, the center court of the US Open was full of seats. People cheered, nostalgic, and stared at her in the center of the court. The American tennis star Cy Williams (Serena Williams), who radiates light at any moment, has witnessed a generation of The tennis legend ends at the US Open.

After three hours of hard work and five match points saved… The 41-year-old Serena lost to Tomjanovich 1:2 and stopped in the third round of the US Open women’s singles.

She was already prepared in her heart, covering her chest with her hands, trying to calm down. In the eye-catching Arthur Ashe Stadium, the audience’s applause and cheers resounded over the stadium.

Serena looked around, waving goodbye to the crowd with her signature smile as always, only this time she kept looking back at the beloved arena.

“I thank everyone present for supporting me for more than 20 years. My God! It’s really more than 20 years.” Serena, who worked hard for her love, shed happy tears after the game. She wanted to thank too many people.

“I gave my best and thank my mom and dad. It all started with them. Without my sister Venus, there would be no me, she is the only reason I’m here. I also want to thank a lot people, including my husband and daughter.”

At this year’s US Open, Serena Williams and her sister Dawei, who are fighting on two fronts, teamed up with women’s doubles, and were unfortunately eliminated in the first round. In the third round of the women’s singles, when Serena pulled back a set, the audience cheered with her excitedly. Every time she played a wonderful return, she was cheered by the audience. Serena’s charm is self-evident.

In 1999, Williams won her first singles title (Paris Indoor Tournament), and she also successfully won the US Open, opening the prelude to her journey to 73 singles titles and 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She not only collected all the singles and doubles championships of the four majors in her career, but also won gold medals in the singles (2012 London) and doubles (2000 Sydney, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London, all with Dawei) in the Olympic Games. Her success in the Olympics made her the only tennis player to achieve a “career golden slam”.

On July 8, 2002, Serena Williams for the first time boarded the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) women’s singles world number one throne. She has held this position for a total of 319 weeks (non-consecutive weeks) during her career.

How long was the peak of Serena’s career? She has defeated Henin, Hingis, Sharapova, Davenport, Li Na, Wozniacki and many other famous players. At the US Open this year, the average age of her opponents is nearly 14 years younger than her.

In the eyes of many tennis fans, Serena Williams at his peak was almost “unsolved” on the court. In 2017, Williams won her 23rd career Grand Slam women’s singles title at the Australian Open, and she was still considered one of the most competitive players in women’s tennis.

Many people think that she will also attack more Grand Slam trophies. Since then, she has advanced to the Grand Slam final four times, but in the end, she has not been able to win the runner-up.

In 2021, Serena Williams slipped and was injured at Wimbledon. After a year’s comeback, her world ranking has fallen out of the 1,000th. Maybe she is no longer the strongest title contender, but wherever she goes, she will always be one of the most talked about.

Serena once revealed in an interview in August that after the US Open, she will gradually stay away from the tennis court and open a new chapter in her life. Asked about it after the game, she said: “I don’t think so, but who knows.”

Although the 41-year-old is eager to return to her family, be a mother, and explore and experience her alter ego, tennis has long been an integral part of her life. Even as her career comes to an end, she will still contribute to her love of tennis in other ways.

“I can’t imagine life without tennis, it has given me so many opportunities, it has been the most incredible journey of my life, I have been through so many wonderful moments and my future cannot be without it.”