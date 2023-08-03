Home » The legendary basketball player Jordan sold his son to the Charlotte Hornets
The legendary basketball player Jordan sold his son to the Charlotte Hornets

The legendary basketball player Jordan sold his son to the Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets and host of NBA All-Star Game 2019 | photo: AP

The vote resulted in an unequivocal result of 29:1, James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks, was the only one who spoke against the sale.

Jordan, one of the best basketball players in history, bought the North Carolina club in 2010 for $275 million. He thus became the first black player in the role of the majority owner of the club and so far the only black owner in the NBA.

It has been a huge honor for me to be part owner of the Charlotte Hornets in my home state of North Carolina for the past 13 years, said Jordan. I am proud of everything his club has achieved. The loyalty of our fans was unbelievable. I will now support the club and its community in a new role, and I am very happy for that, added Jordan.

