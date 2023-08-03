The legendary basketball player Jordan sold the Charlotte Hornets club after 13 years in the NBA

The vote was a clear 29-1, with James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks, the only one against the sale.

Jordan, one of the best basketball players in history, bought the North Carolina club in 2010 for a reported $275 million. He thus became the first former player in the role of majority owner of the club and also the only black owner in the NBA to date.

“The opportunity to be the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in my home state of North Carolina for the past 13 years has been a tremendous honor,” said Jordan. “I am proud of everything the club has achieved. The passion and loyalty of our fans has been incredible. I will now be supporting the club and its community in a new role and I am very much looking forward to it,” added Jordan.

