THE LEGENDARY CHALLENGE BETWEEN LARRY BIRD AND MICHAEL JORDAN ON MARCH 31, 1991 – SportHistoria

Sport is full of stories that are then the subject of themed stories, films and documentaries that testify to what is a bit the “sports law“, that is to say the passing of the baton between an elderly champion who does not want to give up as the years go by and the emerging ace who intends to oust him from his throne.

Situation which, logically, finds its maximum expression in the individual disciplines – and, in particular, in boxing, so much so that even Hollywood has indulged in this regard – but nevertheless something similar it can also happen in team sportsboth when this occurs within the same company and more widely for a turnover such as “stella” of the specialty, as in the case of our story today which has two of the greatest players in US professional basketball as protagonists.

The scene takes place in the early 90s, after a decade, the previous one, characterized by the domination of Boston Celtics ad Est e dei Los Angeles Lakers ad Ovest, following the inclusion in the two respective deductibles of two “legends” absolutes of the ball in wedges, ie Larry Bird on the one hand and Earvin “Magic” Johnson on the other.

And, not surprisingly, in that decade, Boston – who also has to face in the Eastern Conference the strong rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers first and then the Detroit Pistons – comes to play 5 finals for the title, winning in 1981, 1984 and 1986 and being defeated by Los Angeles in 1985 and 1987.

Lakers who, for their part, have less competition in the Western Conference, which brings them 8 times to fight for the final series, managing to establish itself (1980, 1982, 1985 and 1987-’88) on five occasions and coming, vice versa, defeated in 1983 by the Sixers, in 1984 by the Celtics and in 1989 by the remembered Pistons, who then impose themselves also the following year, overcoming the Portland Trail Blazers in the final.

Ma, “Bad Boys” (so they were defined by the Detroit Pistons for their particularly physical and aggressive game) aside, in the panorama of the NBA a star is gradually emerging destined to become the authentic and almost sole protagonist of the entire 90s.

Anyone who follows NBA basketball has no doubt you understand that we are talking about that absolute phenomenon that responds to the name of Michael Jeffrey Jordanentered the professional planet which third pick in the 1984 Draftselected by the Chicago Bulls who, until then, had only reached the Conference Finals in the two-year period 1974-’75.

In the first six seasons in Chicago, while, as seen, the Celtics and Lakers “they gave each other a thrashing” contending for the title, here is Jordan provides his determinant contribution to the constant growth of the Bulls, raping the retina with averages always above 30 points per gameso that, after three exits in the first round of the playoffs and a defeat in the semifinals against Detroit in 1988, on the east coast you begin to “have to deal” with the quintet which, since the summer of 1989, has passed under the guidance of the “guru” Phil Jackson.

So here’s what the growth path leads to the Bulls to finish the 1989 season with a record of 47-35 and the next improve again to 55-27, but in both cases the door to the NBA final was barred by the Pistons, who prevailed 4-2 in the first occasion and 4-3 in the second, a series that sees the two teams make the most of home advantage, seizing success in every match played in front of the friendly public.

All this while Boston, in this two-year period, now seems to have “hand passed” since, without his “stella” Bird, pitted with injury, finished with 42-40 record in 1989, so he was literally “swept away” (0-3) by Detroit in the first round of the playoffs, same conclusion as the following year, when – despite Bird’s return and fourth-best conference record at 52-30 – the New York Knicks win 3-2.

Those who are used to following us will remember how many times we talked about the famous “Celtics pride”, the result of a team cohesion that does not give up fighting for every single ball, and it is therefore not possible that the three “senators” – that is to say Bird, Robert Parish e Kevin McHale –, veterans of the glories of the 80s, thus lower the flag without a fight, and it is, in fact, what happens in the 1990-’91 season at whose starting line Bird is close to 34 spring, Parish has already turned 37 and McHale is close to blowing out 33 candles.

Tournament that, in the two Divisions (Atlantic and Central) of the Eastern Conference, sees the clear supremacy of Boston in the first and Chicago in the secondwith two-time champions Detroit as the third force in the conference, with the two teams having to meet on four occasions during the “regular season”with the first two confrontations taking place three days apart, ie on November 6, 1990, with the Celtics winning 110-108 in Illinois (24 points by Bird and 33 by Jordan) and the Bulls to equalize at the “Boston Garden” with a much clearer 120-100 in which MJ puts 41 points on the scoresheet and Bird replies with 23second best scorer after McHale’s 24.

And after February 26, 1991, the two quintets find themselves facing each other again at Chicago Stadium, with the hosts still establishing themselves with a clear 129-99 fruit of the “grace evening” from the coppia Jordan/Scottie Pippen (39 points for the first, 33 for the second) in contrast to Bird’s bad day, the latter the opportunity for redemption is offered 10 rounds after the conclusion of the “regular season”when Jackson and his boys are called to return to the fiery parquet of the “Boston Garden”.

E’ on the evening of March 31, 1991 when the two quintets take the field, with Boston boasting a 51-20 record, while Chicago has one game less and a situation of 53-17which is why a possible victory for the hosts – who have been coached since the current season by Chris Ford who has taken the place of Jimmy Rodgers, now in charge of Minnesota – could reopen the question for the best record of “regular season”, decisive in the event of a new pairing during the playoffs.

With the “two ball” Boston to send on the parquet Reggie Lewis, Larry Bird, Bryan Shaw (who had played in Italy the previous year in the ranks of Messaggero Roma), Robert Parish e Kevin Gamblewhile Phil Jackson responds with Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, John Paxson e Bill Cartwrightthe challenge proves, as expected, balanced, so much so that the first quarter ends on 28 all, to then touch Boston, with its leader this time in splendid conditionextend in the second period, so as to go to the long interval with a margin of 6 lengths (53-47).

Advantage that decreases (55-52) at the start of the third quarter, before that Boston regains command of the match and, thanks to a suffocating defense, goes up to +8 (86-78) when the fourth and final period beginsat least that’s what people think, but never reckon when there’s a certain MJ on the other side who doesn’t intend to concede anything to his opponents.

I due “rivals” are putting on a show, already during the third quarter their stats speak of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists for Bird against 19 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists for Jordanbut with a fundamental difference, namely that while for Boston there are many who “contribute to the cause” – at the end of the match there will be 7 who have concluded in “double digit” –, per Chicago the weight of the attack is practically all on the shoulders of Jordan and Pippenwith only point guard Paxson to contribute with shots from distance.

In the last partial Boston “run away” sino at 103-94 when there are 5’28” left before the sirenbut first a “bomba” by Paxson and then a winning entry by Jordan reduce the gap (105-99) to -6, with the latter having achieved 27 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists against Bird’s 25 points, 11 rebounds and 8 pointsa kind of “challenge in challenge” which can only increase “pathos” to the race, even though, with 3” still to play and the score on parity at odds of 110it is Jordan who doesn’t control an attacking ball and Bird who sends the shot from outside, so as to resort to overtime, certainly to the delight of the neutral spectators who can enjoy at least another 5′ of super basketball.

Boston’s obsessive defense doesn’t allow easy plays for the Bulls, so that Bird & Co. seem to be on the verge of having won the game, going 118-113 in their favorbefore a conclusion from outside of Paxson (5 out of 5 from distance his “score”!) reduces the margin to -2 and then regains parity at 118 and this time it was Jordan who missed the winning shot 2″6 from the end of the first overtime.

We then return to the field for a “infinite challenge” destined to go down in NBA history, where to take the chair is Bird who places two conclusions in the face of Grant for 124-120 Boston – how to say, that “I’m always the best …” – and then complete the work with “a 3-point game” (basket plus free throw), which however Jordan replies with similar action and the score is now 127-125 for the hosts.

The old adage that goes “When the going gets tough, the tough get going” is well suited to Bird who still scores for the +4 Boston (129-125), advantage increased up to 134-129 and for Chicago this time it is the surrenderwith the scoreboard at the siren to certify the Celtics’ 135-132 success.

The related reports recite a Larry Bird to finish with 34 points (14 of 31 from the field and 1 of 5 from distance, as well as 3 of 3 with free throws), which he combines 15 rebounds and 8 assistswhile Jordan, for his part, closes with 37 points (the result of 12 of 33 from the field and 0 of 3 from distance, as well as 13 of 13 from the line, which explains the low shooting percentage), to which he adds 7 rebounds and 9 assists.

However, Chicago finishes first with a 61-21 record compared to Boston’s 56-26, with the two quintets theoretically able to meet in the conference final, except that the Celtics surrender (4-2) in front of the defending champions Detroit, against which the Bulls take their revenge with a peremptory 4-0 and thus begin what will go down in history as “it was jordan” capturing the first of 6 titles in 8 seasons by overcoming the Lakers 4-1 in the final series.

But in the meantime, that evening at the “Boston Garden” to laugh last had been the “champion who did not want to let go of the scepter”…

