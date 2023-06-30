Home » The Leipzig players were strengthened by midfielder Carvalho from Liverpool
The Leipzig players were strengthened by midfielder Carvalho from Liverpool

The Leipzig players were strengthened by midfielder Carvalho from Liverpool

Carvalho headed to Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals to help Fulham to promotion to the Premier League. He played a total of 21 games for the Reds last season, but gradually lost his place in the lineup and made only four starts in the new year.

Leipzig, which took third place in the Bundesliga last season, will also play in the Champions League, among other things.

