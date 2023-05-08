“The Lensois model should inspire French clubs, especially those with more resources than him”

Seko Fofana (RC Lens), center, reacts after scoring during a Ligue 1 football match against Marseille, at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium in Lens (Pas-de-Calais), May 6, 2023. MICHEL SPRINLER v AP

IYou have to beware of good stories in football, capricious screenwriter who often ends them in a fish tail. After triumphing in the final of the Coupe du France last year, FC Nantes received a historic slap at the same stage of the competition, and is now threatened with relegation to Ligue 2.

A descent would give the Canaries the opportunity to write a “return”, classic narrative spring behind which still run, at the lower level, Bordeaux, Metz or Saint-Etienne. Racing Club de Lens (RCL), for its third season in the top flight after finishing seventh in the two previous editions, is at the stage of a fairy tale.

A guaranteed European qualification, a ticket for the Champions League more than likely, a national title still mathematically accessible… Saturday May 6, in a once again incandescent Bollaert Stadium, RC Lens defeated Olympique de Marseille, direct rival, and maintained its current euphoria.

Tenth Ligue 1 budget

The story has everything to please: this exceptional popular fervor, the fusional relationship between the team and the public symbolized by the central place of the kop of the Marek tribune; players as emblematic as Seko Fofana, scorer against Marseille; the collective strength expressed on the ground; this rebirth after five seasons of purgatory in the second division.

This success is much less the result of circumstance than the reward for excellent work. At a time when the correlation between financial resources and sporting results is constantly strengthening, the Sang et Or perform well above their budget, the tenth in Ligue 1. The Lensois model should inspire French clubs, especially those with more means than him.

The winning formula is known, however, and most French teams are committed to applying it: really giving technical power to an ambitious coach and an armed sports director to optimize recruitment, ensure the training effort of young players .

Few manage to apply it as well as RC Lens with Franck Haise on the bench and transfers as judicious as that of Belgian Loïs Openda, 19 goals this season. Lensois know-how is so coveted that OGC Nice poached sporting director Florent Ghisolfi in the fall, in order to put billionaire owner Jim Ratcliffe’s project on better track.

Nice will not play in a European Cup in 2023-24, a likely fate for Rennes and Lyon, while Monaco and Lille also fall short of their targets. All these clubs, in accordance with their economic size, are in the first half of the table, but none has managed to break away from the lot.

