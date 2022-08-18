IVREA

The Italian Basketball Federation has published, in recent days, the list of formations participating in the Serie C silver championship and in the group of teams, for the fifteenth consecutive year (with the only exception of the 2020-21 championship, which was optional in the Covid period), there will also be the Letter 22 Ivrea.

However, the start date of the championship and even the playoff and playout formula is still unknown, as coach Mauro Celani also explains: «Most likely at the end of August the Federation will tell us more. At the moment we know that only the list of twenty militant teams included in C silver has been released, which will then be divided into two groups of ten ».

As for the team, coach Celani explains: “Compared to last season – continues Celani – in the next season we will no longer be able to count on the play / guard Luca Messina, who after finishing his studies at the University of Turin, will return to the base at Borgosesia. On the other hand, the guards Marco Nardi and Alessandro Ravera Chion and the central player Luca Sconfienza, all players born in 2003, will remain with us. his brother Matteo, born in 2005, with a role as a great forward. In addition to them – continues Celani – the play Andrea Gennari, born in 2005 and Edoardo Regruto Tomaino from 2004, will still be at the Gramsci gym, while it is not yet certain that our captain and guard Marco Degrandi will stay 100%. In the next season then, as we have always done, we will also focus on our youth sector and promising young people will be included in the first team – Celani continues – with the aim that will always be salvation, hoping to reach it with much less anxiety than last season. As for the resumption of preparation, we will meet again on Tuesday 30 August in the Gramsci gym – explains Celani – and we will have to start working with great determination to better prepare for the season, which should begin on Sunday 2 or 9 October ». –

Loris Ponsetto