The letter from the conductor Veronesi: «Expelled from the Puccini festival because he was anti-communist»

Maestro Alberto Veronesi conducted Giacomo Puccini’s Bohème while blindfolded. He did it in protest against the direction of the opera, on the opening day of the 69th Festival, in Torre del Lago in the province of Lucca. Because, according to him, the setting that recalled 1968 and the miniskirts of some of the protagonists “betrays every Puccini vision and spirit”. Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi said he suggested the protest to Veronesi. Who denied it yesterday. In recent days, the organization of the festival had pointed out that the maestro had not protested at the time of the engagement, even if he knew about the 1968 scenography. Today, in a letter to Libero, the conductor announces that he has been fired. To say of him, because he is “anti-communist”. “They betrayed Puccini, but they are only interested in ideology.”

Delay

Veronesi, who ran as a candidate with the Democratic Party and with Action before joining the Brothers of Italy, says that “the president of the Puccini Festival” sent him a letter of dismissal. With the “ridiculous” justification that he would arrive late for a test. The president of the Puccini Festival yes who loves Louis Ficacci. According to Veronesi «he organized a Bohème where the protagonists make a clenched fist throughout the opera. And anyone who doesn’t align is fired.” Because «this loyal member of the Celebrations Committee does not intend to celebrate Puccini, which he doesn’t give a damn about. But to celebrate his left-wing political faith». Then the conductor asks himself: «Is it right to oblige extras and choristers to raise their clenched fists? Maybe yes, but then you also have to organize a direction with opposing ideas, because if you decide to make political propaganda you cannot escape the laws of a level playing field».

With eyes closed

Veronesi then says that he directed the opera «with his eyes closed as Von Karajan did». In reality the Austrian master conducted so why knew by heart the scores and not out of political protest. And he didn’t show any blindfold: for this reason only the musicians noticed his eyes. Veronesi, on the other hand, concludes first by arguing that the direction was different from the one agreed. And then: «Communism defeated by history and by the elections re-emerges in a forced form in the form of an opera direction. And with a dictator president worthy of Pol Pot».

Read also:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

