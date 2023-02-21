Dear Director,

the CEO of Lega Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, made a serious accusation against telecommunications operators on 16 February from the columns of the Republic. He argued that operators are not fighting piracy because they would benefit from trafficking in illegally distributed content. This is a patently unfounded accusation. Anyone can see that internet access subscriptions for residential users are flat: in other words, users pay a fixed rate, regardless of traffic. For the use of content via the cellular network, the tariffs allow data traffic for a few tens if not hundreds of Gigabytes and many users have unlimited traffic as on the fixed network.

The trafficking of legitimate or pirated content does not involve additional costs for the consumer or any benefit for the operators. So we would have no reason to adopt the “omissive attitude” of which the Serie A League accuses us. On the contrary, the increase in traffic due to the placing of live content on the network entails a continuous commitment to invest in infrastructure to give users the best possible service. As recalled by Asstel – Assotelecomunicazioni in its reply to De Siervo, from 2017 to today, telecommunications operators have made investments of more than 7 billion euros per year.

We have always been against piracy and today we support any action against the violation of rights on content placed on the net. These days we are discussing legislative proposals capable of fully tackling this problem, without putting an economic burden on a service, that of Internet access, in which we are already investing huge sums.

Therefore, rather than launching unfounded and serious accusations, the football system should deal with the content distribution chain, with the regulatory authorities and the legislator to help adopt adequate tools.

Aldo Bisio – CEO of Vodafone Italy

Alberto Calcagno – At Fastweb

Gianluca Corti – Co-Ad

WindTre

Benoit Hanssen – Co-Ad

WindTre

Pietro Labriola – CEO of TIM

Benedetto Levi – Ad Iliad Italy