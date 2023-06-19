The level of two-way opening up of my country’s capital market continues to increase, and investors share the development dividends of different economies-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: The level of two-way opening up of my country’s capital market continues to increase, investors share the development dividends of different economies

CCTV news:Since the opening of the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect in 2014, in the financial field, the interconnection between the mainland and Hong Kong has continued to deepen, further improving the level of two-way opening up of my country’s capital market.

In November 2014, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched, and the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets entered the era of interconnection. Subsequently, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect was launched, the number of investment targets in the Shanghai-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect increased, and the relevant trading mechanism was continuously optimized. Data show that since its opening, through the interconnection mechanism between the two places, the cumulative net purchase of investment in the mainland A-share market is about 1.9 trillion yuan, and the cumulative net purchase of investment in the Hong Kong market is about 2.7 trillion Hong Kong dollars. to show steady growth.

In addition to the stock market, on May 15 this year, the Mainland and Hong Kong interest rate swap market interconnection and cooperation, commonly known as the “Northbound Swap Link” was officially launched. Overseas investors can participate in the domestic RMB interest rate swap market through the “Northbound Swap Link”.

According to data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center, as of June 16, the average daily turnover of the “Northbound Swap Link” since its launch was about 3 billion yuan, and the total turnover in the first month exceeded 71.6 billion yuan. Investors participated enthusiastically.

The further smoothing of the interconnection channels between the mainland and Hong Kong capital markets, and the continuous increase in product categories will help promote the diversified development of the capital market and further increase the attractiveness of China‘s capital market. At the same time, international and domestic investors can share the development dividends of different economies.

