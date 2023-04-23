The Lexus Golf Challenge kicks off

The second edition of the Lexus Golf Challenge is underway, the Lexus golf tournament in stages which will take place in various exclusive clubs scattered throughout Italy from 22 April until the beginning of November.

The tournament celebrates Lexus’ passion for all-round excellence, even in the world of sport.

An exciting tournament full of Lexus signature challenges in which participants will also have the opportunity to test some vehicles from the Lexus range.

The second edition of the Lexus Golf Challenge is underway, the golf tournament in stages which will take place in various exclusive clubs throughout the country from 22 April to 21 October with a national final at the Acaya Golf & Resort, from 3 to November 5, 2023. The Lexus Golf Challenge once again strengthens the connection between Lexus and the world of sport, thus consolidating the link with excellence, not only in the automotive sector, but also in that of sporting disciplines , where professionalism, competence, talent and dedication stand out as qualities and characteristics shared with the brand.

The link between Lexus and golf is now well known: synonymous with elegance, the pursuit of perfection and competition, the world of golf follows those values ​​that Lexus also espouses and therefore, to promote them, in 2022 the brand launched the Lexus Golf Challenge, of which he is the owner and main sponsor. Precision, a human-centric vision and a continuous drive towards perfection make Lexus and this discipline close, linking the two spheres that intersect perfectly in these partnerships.

The Lexus Golf Challenge this year will expand compared to the last edition: 18 stages, with 4 winners per stage for the different categories, each linked to a Lexus dealer and which will offer participants and spectators the opportunity to try, thanks to the organization of test drives, some vehicles of the Lexus range including NX Plug-in Hybrid, RX Hybrid Turbo and RZ Full Electric.

Furthermore, to make the competition even more unique, Lexus has thought of organizing special challenges that can be won by professionals who manage to complete various exercises during the race: for example the “nearest to the pin” challenge which will be won by those who will be able to get closest to the flag of the chosen hole, or the driving contest, won by whoever reaches the greatest distance with the first shot. Up for grabs, exciting Lexus long test-drives.

Professionals in the world of golf train constantly to research and achieve the precision of every single shot and every swing, always in pursuit of excellence like Lexus, the spokesman of a philosophy where design becomes functional for the creation of an experience guide that strives for perfection.

This aspiration materializes, for example, in the work of the Takumi masters who make available their craftsmanship and their knowledge forged over the years to design and build Lexus vehicles, giving those who drive them an incomparable user experience: experts without peers in their industry, such as golfers participating in the Lexus Golf Challenge, committed to excellence in their respective fields.

Below are the meetings of the Lexus Golf Challenge 2023:

– GOLF CLUB L’ALBENZA, BERGAMO – in collaboration with Lexus Bergamo – Sarco – Curno 22 April 2023

– GOLF CLUB UGOLINO, FLORENCE– in collaboration with Lexus Firenze Sud – Bi Auto 29 April 2023

– GOLF CLUB LA MANDRIA, TURIN – in collaboration with Lexus Torino Nord – Space 4 30 April 2023

– GOLF CLUB COSMOPOLITAN, PISA– in collaboration with Lexus Pisa – Scotti 2.0 7 May 2023

– GOLF CLUB MOLINETTO, MILAN– in collaboration with Lexus Milano Nord – Spotorno Car 14 May 2023

– GOLF CLUB UDINE – in collaboration with Lexus Udine – Carini 21 May 2023

– GOLF CLUB DELLA MONTECCHIA, PADUA – in collaboration with Lexus Padova – Giuratti Futuro 2nd June 2023

– GOLF CLUB OLGIATA, ROME – in collaboration with Lexus Roma Nord – Auto Royal Company 10 June 2023

– Golf Club Verona – in collaboration with Lexus Verona – Autotorino 11 June 2023

– Golf Club Bologna – in collaboration with Lexus Bologna – Group M 18 June 2023

– Golf Club Cervia – in collaboration with Lexus Cesena – Moreno 22 July 2023

– Golf Club Carimate, Como – in collaboration with Lexus Como – Rivauto 2 September 2023

– Golf Club Margherita, Turin – in collaboration with Lexus Torino Sud – Central Motors 16 September 2023

– Golf Club Varese – in collaboration with Lexus Varese – Novauto 17 September 2023

– Golf Club Ducato, Parma – in collaboration with Lexus Parma – Zatti Top Class 7 October 2023

– Barialto Golf Club, Bari – in collaboration with Lexus Bari – Amicar 14 October 2023

– Miglianico Golf Club, breaking latest news – in collaboration with Lexus Chieti | breaking latest news – Pasquarelli Auto 15 October 2023

– Golf Club Tolcinasco – in collaboration with Lexus Milano Nord – Autotorino 21 October 2023

– NATIONAL FINAL – Acaya Golf & Resort 3, 4, and 5 November 2023