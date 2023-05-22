The Liao basketball team has three key twists and turns on their way to the championship this season, stick to their responsibilities_Sports News_News Center_Shenyang.com

The Liao basketball team will defend their title in the CBA League in the 2022-2023 season. Behind the success is to overcome difficulties one by one. Liu Xinran, a former member of the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team and the head coach of the Liaoning University basketball team, summed up the performance of the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team this season and said: “Twists and turns, perseverance, and responsibility are the three key words for the Liaoning Men’s Basketball Team to win the championship this season.”

The most difficult season with continuous ups and downs

Reporter: The Liaoning men’s basketball team has encountered many difficulties since the preparation stage of this season. For example, Guo Ailun proposed a transfer, Zhang Zhenlin’s impact on the NBA is uncertain whether he can return to the team, and the big foreign aid Morand was accidentally injured and underwent surgery. During the game, the team’s performance also experienced great ups and downs. Both Han Dejun and Guo Ailun suffered serious injuries, which can be described as a lot of difficulties. What do you think of the various difficulties encountered by the Liaoning men’s basketball team on the way to the championship?

Liu Xinran: I think this season is the most difficult season the Liaoning men’s basketball team has experienced in recent years. The Liaoning men’s basketball team has been unable to make up the winning lineup of last season, which has a great impact on the team’s performance. Moreover, the team suffered constant injuries in the middle of the game. For example, Han Dejun had a broken finger and had to rest for nearly three months. At the critical moment of the semifinals, Guo Ailun suffered a serious thigh strain. It should be said that this season, although the Liaoning men’s basketball team has the winning lineup of last season, almost none of the lineup has been healthy. Until the last two games of the finals are about to win, all players can play in full.

In addition to its own difficulties, other teams have had a great impact on the Liaoning men’s basketball team this season. The strength gap between the CBA teams is narrowing. third place. But in the “hardest season”, the Liaoning men’s basketball team burst out with great combat effectiveness in the face of adversity. The super self-regulation ability and experience played a key role in the last laugh.

Persevere to the end and turn the tide

Reporter: The Liaoning men’s basketball team turned from danger to danger and finally won the championship again and again, which is directly related to the outstanding performance of many veteran players. 36-year-old Han Dejun, 33-year-old Li Xiaoxu, 30-year-old Guo Ailun and 28-year-old Zhao Jiwei are the mainstays, and even played a role in turning the tide. Head coach Yang Ming praised several veterans in the playoffs many times, praising them as the team’s pinnacle of stability and playing a vital role in winning the championship.

Liu Xinran: Indeed, this season is the most difficult season, but it is also the most united season. Let me talk about Zhao Jiwei first, he is definitely a model worker for the team. When Guo Ailun was injured, he provoked the burden of organizing and connecting, and also shouldered the important task of scoring offensively, especially in the playoffs when he played comprehensively and well. Another admirable player is Li Xiaoxu. He has suffered serious injuries many times before, but he has persisted until now. His age is second only to Han Dejun, and he is currently the longest-serving player in the CBA team, having played for 18 seasons. In the playoffs, he still persisted on the court despite a broken finger, which was touching. He is definitely a role model and is worth learning for all young players. Li Xiaoxu’s rebounding and defense at critical moments are very important, and his contribution to the team cannot be measured by simple statistics. There is also Han Dejun, who plays a very similar role to Li Xiaoxu and is the backbone of the team. Especially in the finals, Han Dejun performed well against the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team who has a height advantage. He completed his tasks well and made the team more confident as they played. Let’s also talk about Guo Ailun. Although he missed many games in the semifinals and finals due to injury, he has made great contributions to the team throughout the season, which is indispensable.

Dare to take on and fight hard

Reporter: In addition to the veterans, young players and foreign players also played a very important role. They dared to take responsibility, worked hard, and were well integrated into the rotation lineup, allowing the team to show its strongest combat effectiveness in the playoffs.

Liu Xinran: The young players dare to fight at critical moments. Zhang Zhenlin is a representative of young players. I think he is a young veteran player. His performance and role on the court are very important to the Liaoning men’s basketball team. Moreover, he did not become proud and complacent because of his outstanding performance. Instead, he was very humble and strictly demanded himself, becoming the first domestic player in CBA history to get a triple-double in the finals. Other young players also played a very important role. Yan Shouqi, Zhou Juncheng, and Liu Yanyu were not stage-frightened after playing, and they dared to fight hard. Especially in the semi-finals and finals, they withstood the pressure. Especially in the fourth game of the semi-finals, the young players became surprise soldiers, played proactively, fought bravely, and made great contributions to the team’s survival. I believe they will become more mature because of this season.

Finally, there are three foreign aids, especially Moreland and Fogg. Although they do not have unlimited firepower in the team like the former foreign aid Hudson, they are very useful. The two are very dedicated and fully integrated into the team, which is the most critical point. If you compare the personal ability of foreign players, Moreland and Fogg are not the best in CBA, but they are definitely the most suitable for the Liaoning men’s basketball team. An important reason why the basketball team can win the championship for two consecutive seasons.

Shenyang Daily, Shenyang Daily All-Media Senior Reporter Ma Cheng/Wen Zhang Wenkui/Photography