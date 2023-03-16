In the 16th round of the EuroCup, Germani Brescia without Amedeo Della Valle is forced to surrender to Lietkabelis.

The first period

The Lithuanians start with a mini break of 0-5 with Orelik and Lipkevicius, but the Lioness impacts with Nikolic and CJ Massinburg, to then sign the overtaking with a 2+1 by Nikolic 9-8. The match remains very balanced and in fact in the 6th minute the score says 12-12 after Popovic’s two-point basket. The two teams “battle” with basket shots and the first quarter ends 17-18 in favor of the guests.

The second period

Germani Brescia with Petrucelli and Cournooh gets back ahead on 22-20, but Lietkabelis with triples from Murauskas and Goloman take them to +6 (22-28). The Brescians are not there and thanks to Petruccelli and Burns they shorten to -1 (27-28). The guests with a run of 0-8 escape on 27-36 and coach Alessandro Magro calls him to order with a one-minute suspension. The first half ends on 29-38 in favor of the Lithuanian team.

The third period

At the start of the third quarter, Brescia starts strong and shortens to -5 (35-40) with a 6-2 break signed by CJ Massinburg, Akele and Odiase, but Orelik punishes and gives his team back +8. However, coach Magro’s boys with Odiase and Nikolic shorten to -3 (40-43) and force coach Canak to time out. The Lithuanians were shaken by a 2+1 by Goloman, but Brescia responded with two long-range baskets by John Petrucelli for 46-48. Guests with Jamel Morris move the retina and take it up 46-51. In the 30th minute, the Lithuanians lead on +4.

The fourth period

The beginning of the last quarter is uphill for Germani Brescia who in an amen find themselves under a double-digit disadvantage at 50-63 after a penetration by Maldunas. With Cobbins’ free throws and Akele and Cournooh’s baskets, the Lioness makes it 56-63. The former player from Venice (Orelik) decides to take the chair and scores from long distance for the 59-70 which forces coach Magro to stop the match. The hosts make the defeat less “painful” and the final is 65-74.

