Catamount 2 is the novelty of the Brooks brand at the beginning of the year 2023 in the trail range, and comes to occupy a segment underexploited by the brand: performance over long distances. Although it doesn’t have a carbon plate, the Catamount 2 has serious arguments to make to satisfy the most demanding users.

On the technology side, we find a new generation of foam with DNA Flash. Nitrogen-infused foam that’s lighter than previous foams but still maintains comfortable cushioning. An ideal technology for obtaining a light, dynamic and comfortable shoe.

This model will be intended for use during long rides, even in ultra-trail. Its lightness and dynamism will be appreciated by runners looking to establish a time metric performance.

The model is announced at 275 grams in size 42 with a 6mm drop. The weight is particularly interesting, moreover without compromising the general comfort or cushioning. The 6mm drop is relatively classic for this type of trail shoe.

Finally, the design is a hit. Brooks makes great design efforts on its latest models with the ambition of offering ever more modern shoes.

The pair is marketed at a price of €200. They seem a bit expensive mainly because they suffer a 40€ increase compared to version 1.

A pair of light and dynamic trail running shoes for long rides

A new nitrogen-infused DNA Flash foam:

Nitro-Infused technology is featured within the midsole. It’s a nitrogen-infused foam that provides lightweight, responsive, and long-lasting cushioning. A perfect blend of responsiveness and adaptive cushioning for a quick step.

A weight of 275 grams and a drop of 6 mm:

It’s quite rare for an ultra-trail shoe to drop below 300 grams. At 275 grams on the scale and benefiting from real comfort, the Catamount 2 should be appreciated by the general public and more experienced runners looking for comfort but also dynamism.

A SkyVault thruster plate:

This plate provides responsive movement, especially uphill, while providing good foot protection against roots and rocks.

Some particular aspects of this model

Brooks announces lightweight and responsive cushioning with notably the new DNA Flash foam made with nitrogen infused. This technology may seem a bit futuristic but the brand has already shown us that they have mastered it perfectly with the new Hyperion Max in particular. The lightness of the material is astounding without reducing the comfort of the cushioning.

The TrailTack sole is not new and will be satisfactory on dry terrain (technical or not), logically it will encounter more difficulties in the presence of mud.

The Catamount gets a new SkyVault thruster plate. The brand has not yet communicated anything about this technology and we have to wait a little longer before we can describe it more fully. It would appear that it allows for more responsive movement and better propulsion/traction. This effect will be accentuated by the pronounced curvature of the sole.

On the protection side we find the classic elements of an ultra-trail shoe with a sturdy stone guard to protect the toes and lateral reinforcements along the entire length.

An aesthetically successful shoe

For version 1 of the Catamounts, Brooks had made the bold choice to offer a white model. With the Catamount 2 Brooks offers a blue and white version and another in shades of red. We find the Brooks logo and the back of the sole particularly successful. Furthermore, the white sole, although imposing, has an out of the ordinary shape.

Catamount 2 is marketed at a price of €200. The price is high and even slightly higher than what we can find in the competition. At this price we expect to find a carbon plate at the sole level.

Summary of Catamount 2

Prezzo: 200€

Release date: January 2023

Use: ultra trail

Weight: 275 grams

Drop: 6 mm

The Brooks Catamount 2 is new for 2023. While it doesn’t have a carbon plate, it’s intended to be the brand’s performance model over long distances. Indeed, its weight-to-comfort ratio is very interesting. At 275 grams, the pair remains relatively light and will allow for dynamic relaunch thanks to the new nitrogen-infused DNA Flash foam.

The Catamount remains a versatile shoe. Indeed, although very efficient, it will satisfy both elite athletes looking for performance over distances ranging from marathons to 100 miles, as well as athletes looking for comfort and lightness.