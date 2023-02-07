Don’t listen to anyone who tells you you shouldn’t choose GORE-TEX shoes. The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX is a good example of a running shoe that offers both maximum comfort and running pleasure. And at the same time it is waterproof.

Running shoes with GORE-TEX can be talked about in all sorts of ways, but the truth is that in many cases it is a great convenience to be able to run in fully waterproof shoes without worrying about getting wet and cold feet as soon as the shoes see two dew drops in the grass.

Mizuno Wave Rider Gtx, Men's Running Shoes

MIZUNO ENERZY at the heel wedge offers excellent cushioning and energy return

MIZUNO WAVE offers a great balance of cushioning and stability and supports forward propulsion for a smooth running feel

The Gore-Tex membrane keeps the foot comfortable in all types of weather

Mizuno Wave Rider GTX: comfort impermeabile

Mizuno has made a lot of progress with its running shoes in recent years and continues to capture market share in both asphalt and trail shoes. The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX is something original as a “terrainized” edition of the best-selling Mizuno Wave Rider series. The shoes are not identical, but are based on many of the same characteristics.

At the bottom we find the solid and reactive Wave plate combined with the cushioning ENERZY material throughout the midsole. The upper part is covered in breathable AIRmesh, while the sole is in resistant X10 rubber. Both the toe and heel are reinforced with TPU, which protects and contributes extra support.

The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX also has a GORE-TEX membrane that ensures the shoes are waterproof, as well as a much textured outsole optimized for more challenging and variable surfaces.

The fit is, as always with Mizuno, very versatile, but the toe cap limits the expansion of the upper, and the Rider GTX can therefore be perceived as a little more compact than the regular Rider model. The solid lacing system and soft tongue make it easy to lace up the shoe so that it fits snugly without pressing too hard. The tongue is also stitched at the top and prevents debris and mud from entering. The heel cap is partially stiffened with an additional TPU reinforcement and helps increase stability, keeping the foot firmly in place.

The waterproof door-to-trail shoe par excellence

The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX is far from the roughest all-terrain shoe, and Mizuno has better options for those who want to “fly” in the mountains (Wave Daichi 7 and Wave Mujin 8). The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX, on the other hand, is perhaps the ultimate waterproof door-to-trail shoe.

Think of all the times you put on your running shoes, you have to run a few miles on asphalt or packed gravel before you get to the trail you’re going to run on. This is the shoe you will praise in such cases. The cushioning takes care of your feet well enough to let you run without restriction, and the response is good enough to make the shoes fun to wear.

The relatively low studs make the shoe excellent for firm surfaces such as asphalt, gravel and trails, but it struggles a little more in mud and wet conditions. But that’s not even the kind of terrain the Mizuno Wave Rider GTX is designed for. This is a shoe made for hard surfaces and minimal mud or technically demanding terrain. However, it also surprises positively on rougher terrain.

A super hiking shoe

In addition, there is no need to run and you can use the Mizuno Wave Rider GTX as a lightweight hiking shoe. Comfort is top notch, and the weight for a GORE-TEX shoe isn’t bad at all. Mizuno have made another good shoe and they will likely be selling a lot of them for both the summer and winter months.

The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX is available in men’s and women’s models in a variety of sizes and colors.

Heel/Forefoot: 30mm/22mm

Drop (uomo/donna): 12 mm/12 mm

Weight (men/women): 310g/265g

Conclusion

The Mizuno Wave Rider GTX offers a complete door to trail shoe in a waterproof design, suitable as both a running shoe and a hiking shoe. It’s not the best shoe for more technical trails, but the shoe of choice on the majority of trails that feature asphalt, gravel, and trail elements.

Pro

Comfortable and versatile

Strong and stable top

Works well both on asphalt and off-road

Well cushioned

Good catch

Against